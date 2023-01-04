Remember the days when going out to lunch meant clocking out at work, heading to a nice restaurant, being waited on by a courteous server, and having a leisurely meal before you headed back to the office?
Yea, neither do I...
Since I first entered the workforce, my definition of going to lunch quickly became either waiting in a crowded fast food, drive-thru line for a meal served in a paper bag, or eating last night’s left overs out of a GladWare container at my desk while trying not to get crumbs on your computer keyboard.
However, if you would like to revisit those good old days when doing lunch was considered a means of pampering yourself, then I emphatically suggest you visit China Panda!
Located at 965 East State Street, China Panda serves Chinese, Japanese and Pan Asian food every day of the week except Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.
While this is also a great place to have dinner, I’m an even bigger fan of their lunch menu. Customers can choose from a variety of chicken, beef or shrimp dishes that come with an order of rice and a cup of soup for under $8!
After my dinner companion and I were promptly seated, our order was immediately taken by server. But, before she left to get our drinks, our server repeated our order-not once but twice-to make sure she had everything right-which I really appreciated!
Plus, it’s so nice to go to a restaurant on a chilly winter afternoon and order hot tea to drink and have it delivered already brewed.
I decided on General Tso’s Chicken with Hot & Sour Soup, while my dinner companion ordered Sweet & Sour Chicken with Egg Drop Soup. ...
Not long after this, our soups arrived and they were both delicious!
When it comes to General Tso’s Chicken, most restaurants lean toward either making this dish a little on the sweet side, or way too much on the hot side. But, at China Panda, my order was the way I like it-mildly hot-but not to the point where you needed to ask the server for a pitcher of water.
My dinner companion’s Sweet & Sour Chicken was cooked with a few slices of green peppers and chunks of pineapple — a recipe he found very different and tasty. He also enjoyed that the chicken was lightly breaded instead of coated to the point it was crispy.
Even better, his meal came with a generous extra helping of Sweet & Sour Sauce that he enjoyed over his rice.
Overall, we both agreed that China Panda’s lunch-time portions were just the right size. After we were finished eating, and had gotten our fortune cookies, we both noticed that while we felt full, neither of us were bloated to the point that we were ready for an afternoon nap.
Therefore, this would be a great place to break a break from work, and have a great meal, that won’t compromise your energy or productivity levels.
So, if you’re burnt out of burgers, fries and extra-value meals for lunch, then maybe it’s time to expand your horizons, and try one of the stupendous lunch specials at China Panda!
