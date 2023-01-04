Outside China Panda

Located at 965 E. State Street, China Panda serves Chinese, Japanese and Pan Asian food every day of the week except Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. They also have lunch specials that feature an entree, rice and a cup of soup for under $8.

Remember the days when going out to lunch meant clocking out at work, heading to a nice restaurant, being waited on by a courteous server, and having a leisurely meal before you headed back to the office?

Yea, neither do I...

