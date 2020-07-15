By David Safran
Going through the coronavirus pandemic has been a challenge for everyone: watching ourselves, watching others, and doing what we can to protect ourselves and the safety of other people. Trying to keep a sense of normalcy when everything is out of our control. Going through day-to-day life and dealing with changes.
My name is Adam Safran. I have lived in Athens all of my life. I was diagnosed when I was in high school with Autism. I fall on the high functioning side of the spectrum, which means with help I can lead a very ordinary life. I have a great number of amazing support services which help me live independently.
One of the ways that Autism manifests itself most obviously is in the norm of routines. It is easier to function when you have a routine that lends itself to predictability. You try to do things the same way, the same time, and in the same order. It gives a great deal of comfort and control. A sense of normalcy. When routines are disrupted or events are inserted at the last minute, it leads to stress. And when you are having challenges or problems, it is difficult to empathize with other people and see the issues that they are going through or to understand the difficulties they face. Everything is through the perspective of your own eyes.
For me, the loss of “normalcy” has been particularly difficult. The places I normally go, the people I normally meet, the things I normally do, are no longer possible, and it’s way more difficult for me to accept alternatives and live with this uncertainty. Not knowing how or when this will end is really hard for everyone, but it has additional layers of stress for me and for anyone else on the autistic spectrum.
The university is closed, most businesses have very limited hours, and we all have to change our behavior to be safe. I have to learn to wear a mask when I’m out. I enjoy hugging people that I am close to. It’s hard to go and see someone and have to sit several feet away from them outside. I have a hard time understanding changes in behavior from other people. It is hard to not be able to interact with people. Friends that don’t want to come and meet as they’re not wanting to risk getting sick. I miss interacting with them and seeing people on Zoom or chatting on the phone isn’t the same. Places I normally go to that I spend so much time in like Alden Library and the Union Street Diner which welcome me are closed.
I have too much free time. I can’t artificially impose actions on myself. I have no objectives to pursue even if I were to try and make a routine, it would be purely artificial. I walk the same route. I go to the same places. I stay in my apartment and spend all my time on the computer and staring at the wall. I am lethargic. I have no purpose. I merely exist.
Adjusting my habits comes with time. Learning to wear masks. Understanding that people do not want close contact. I had been trying to work on spreading myself out, interacting more, and pushing myself to be more spontaneous. When lockdown began, I feel that I lost a lot of that progress and it will be hard returning to it. Each day I feel a sense of ennui and I can’t tell the days of the week apart anymore. I don’t accomplish anything.
But everyone is coping. I’m trying to do the same. We are all stressed, we are all agitated, and we feel like everything is out of control and this will keep up indefinitely. If you see someone that is upset and having issues, please remember to be patient with them. If you see someone obsessing over the same small detail, please be kind. It’s hard for people like me to think outside of our own mental box, and all of the patience and kindness people give me when I’m out and about makes my life so much easier and it makes me able to go on. Thank you all for your understanding. Thank you all for your patience. For me, for many people on the Spectrum, this lack of functionality and change is hard. So please if you’re out and about and you see someone stressed, just give a little more of a smile to them and know that it makes a big difference.
Safran is an Athens native.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.