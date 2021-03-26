CIRCLEVILLE — Each year, Logan Elm High School selects one sophomore student to represent the school as their HOBY ambassador. This year’s ambassador is Rachel Thompson of Laurelville. She is the daughter of Travis and Sandy Thompson.
Rachel will attend the HOBY 2021 seminar this summer and will participate in community leadership workshops and community service projects throughout the year. As a way to put their new leadership skills into action, ambassadors are challenged to complete 100 hours of community service within the next year.
HOBY is the Hugh O’Brian Youth leadership Program, a worldwide nonprofit organization founded in 1958 with a mission to inspire youth volunteers to lead, serve, and innovate. Historically, ambassadors in Southern Ohio have attended the four-day HOBY seminar at Marietta College in Marietta, but due to the pandemic, this year’s seminar will be hosted virtually.
The HOBY leadership program is designed to educate, motivate and activate students to improve their leadership skills and learn how to apply them to become effective, ethical leaders in their homes, schools and communities. HOBY aims to empower youth to dream big, make an impact and change the world.
