Located at 10 S. Court St., Buddy’s Lounge is a cool place to enjoy THC, HHC and CBD products such as beverages, edibles, cartridges, flower and concentrates.
According to the website, Buddy’s Bud Co., with locations in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio, maintains “local, state, and federal compliance while exceeding industry standards to provide an exceptionally potent, but more importantly — safe — product line for our customers.”
All of their products are sourced from three farms in Pennsylvania. All edibles are infused in the company’s West Virginia location.
Buddy’s owner Nicholas Marie spoke of the science and laws associated with cannabis production and usage that is compliant with the 2018 Federal Farm Bill — very serious stuff and a topic for another day.
But having glazed over those specifics after a long day, the Athens News was on a mission — to see if the rumors are true about Buddy’s selling special rice krispy treats. A very reliable source suggested that Buddy’s has stuff to drink or eat (rice krispy treats) that may be a little more eye opening and relaxing than a mimosa-fueled brunch Sunday morning at Casa Nueva. Buddy’s offers different types of infused juices, seltzers, sodas and more.
“We have different types of beverages. We have different types of edibles and everything that can create some very calming effects for a lot of people,” Marie said.
Try the Space Balls — chocolate covered rice krispy bites, dressed with colorful sprinkles, and infused with Delta-8 THC for an elevated snacking experience.
There are lots of other intriguing edible selections too, such as Nerds.
“Our edibles are made professionally at our Morgantown (W.Va.) location in a commercial kitchen,” Marie said. “We take everything very seriously. And if anybody wants to know more about this, we can take them through this and there’s a small TED talk so they can feel confident about every time they come in.”
Begs the question — can these products be carried home for enjoyment, perhaps to listen to Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon album while watching the Wizard of Oz? That said, Buddy’s does look like a cool place to hang out, maybe play a board game, study or socialize and perhaps people-watch on Court Street.
“There’s no requirement that our products are eaten or drank here,” Marie said. “It’s not like an alcoholic beverage, where there’s open container laws or anything like that. So you’re more than welcome to partake inside or outside of establishment.”
You better have an ID and be 18-years-old to partake.
“It is funny because there are certain people that absolutely try with their fake IDs and everything, and we have to smack them down left and right,” Marie said. “I’m in this for the long haul. My goal is to become a recreational marijuana dispensary in the town of Athens. So I don’t want to risk anything stupid, tarnishing my mark because some kid thought they were slick.”
Forget about smoking or vaping.
“One thing I want to be very clear about is we do not smoke or vape or anything like that,” Marie said.
There is a referendum on November’s ballot to enact recreational marijuana usage.
“I hope everybody participates,” Marie said. “Yeah, if the voters approve the referendum, it will enact recreational marijuana in the state. Right now there’s hemp-derived cannabinoids and medical marijuana. I operate more on the recreational side of things, but with full-scale recreational, we can begin providing marijuana-derived products instead of hemp-derived products.”
Marie gets the last word.
“Support legalization this November. And feel free to stop by our shop on Court Street. We’re not just some smoke shop. All of our products come from three farms — we’re very strict about the sourcing. Everything here has a lab test. We break down the science for everybody whenever they come in. You know, we make sure that everybody understands that this store is straight soil to oil.”
