Follow the Yellow Brick Road to Buddy's Lounge for Space Balls

Maybe try something new — a cannabis creation — from Buddy’s Lounge on Court Street, owned by Nicholas Marie. Buddy’s offers different types of edibles, infused juices, seltzers, sodas and much more.

 Photo by Miles Layton/APG Media

Located at 10 S. Court St., Buddy’s Lounge is a cool place to enjoy THC, HHC and CBD products such as beverages, edibles, cartridges, flower and concentrates.

According to the website, Buddy’s Bud Co., with locations in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio, maintains “local, state, and federal compliance while exceeding industry standards to provide an exceptionally potent, but more importantly — safe — product line for our customers.”

  

