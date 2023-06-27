During the summer months, everything about my eating habits changes. Instead of large meals, I prefer to have smaller, lighter dinners. For example, when I go out to eat, I’m perfectly fine with making a meal out of two or three different appetizers. And, in my opinion no other restaurant around has a more tempting selection of appetizers than Eclipse Company Store.
Located at 11309 Jackson Drive, The Plains, this restaurant’s menu offers over 10 different starters, all priced under $15.
After glancing at ECS’s menu on their Facebook page, I decided to try the following three items: The Mac & Cheese Egg Rolls, a Slider Trio and an order of Barbecue Potato Skins.
So, I called in my order, and the nice person who took my order asked me how soon I wanted to pick up my food.
I’m so used to having restaurants tell me when my food will be ready, that it was a nice surprise to have someone ask me how soon I wanted my order to be ready! Hence, if you have a hectic schedule that doesn’t always jive with the rest of the world, then you will really enjoy this aspect of getting take-out from ECS.
Twenty minutes later, I arrived at Eclipse Company Store. Despite it being very humid outside, the temperature inside the restaurant was very cool and comfortable. Then, the young lady behind the front counter welcomed me, and I told her I was there to pick up a to-go order.
Next, she politely directed me to the bar, where my order was ready and waiting for me. Everything came neatly packed in a paper shopping bag with my last name printed on it. t Iwas stapled shut, which I though was such a very thoughtful touch.
Anyone who has ever ordered take-out food knows, sometimes accidents happen on the way home that can quickly turn your nice, separated meal into a major mess. But, this was not the case here.
When I returned home, I opened the bag to discover that each starter was packaged and neatly stacked in separate containers. This made it easy for me to set up a little buffet on the kitchen counter.
I have to say that for three appetizers, we certainly ended up with a lot of food! I got three large mac & cheese egg rolls that came with a side of chipotle ranch dipping sauce, one pulled pork, one brisket, and one smoked chicken slider that came with a side of barbecue dipping sauce, and four potato skins that filled with barbecue tofu and covered with a rich cheese sauce.
The potato skins also came with two small containers of ECS’s signature buttermilk coleslaw, which neither of us had tried before, but both ended up loving.
Needless to say, my man and I ended up having a completely sharable indoor picnic. He was especially impressed with the sliders, which came on corn muffin buns that held together splendidly and never crumbled apart during our entire meal.
The mac & cheese egg rolls were fantastic! They were expertly cooked and firm — yet so tender — that I could eat them with or without a fork.
As for the potato skins, they were a big hit too. Usually I’m not a big tofu fan and find this dish rather bland. But the texture of the tofu worked well with the cheese sauce and complimented its flavor.
Going this route for dinner was nice, because my man and I don’t always like the same kinds of foods. I’m a huge mac & cheese fan, but he ate so much of it growing up that now he can’t stand it. And, since I don’t eat pork, and he doesn’t care for brisket, this arrangement worked out nicely for us.
Everyone got to eat things they enjoyed and had options to try other new dishes. Plus, we had enough leftovers that we had the same meal again for lunch the next day.
The entire order came to just over $32. Considering all the delicious food we got, and the classy manner in which it was packaged, it was well worth the cost.
Overall, the entire meal tasted way more expensive than it was and turned a typical Saturday date night into a memorable posh dining experience!
So, during the summer months, I highly recommend stopping by ECS and trying out their appetizers, which I promise you will be so much more of a meal than just a mere snack.
