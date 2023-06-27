During the summer months, everything about my eating habits changes. Instead of large meals, I prefer to have smaller, lighter dinners. For example, when I go out to eat, I’m perfectly fine with making a meal out of two or three different appetizers. And, in my opinion no other restaurant around has a more tempting selection of appetizers than Eclipse Company Store.

Located at 11309 Jackson Drive, The Plains, this restaurant’s menu offers over 10 different starters, all priced under $15.

  

