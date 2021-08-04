To the editor:
The significant reduction in operating hours of Athens City Pool was a disappointment since the pool was the main amusement resource in summer break for my family. However, I support that the life guards’ “Standing up for ourselves” action covered by the Athens News July 28 edition. (Thank you for covering the story!)
As I was a lifeguard in my college days, I know the hard work. It is sad that their voice was not heard by the management. In 2019, I often saw the pool manager at the time on-site, who was not only just stationed in the office but also walking around poolside and one time even serving a cleaning duty. This year, I was wondering if there was an on-site pool manager since I didn’t see a manager-looking person.
In my humble opinion, I think having an on-site middle manager is crucial, who is in the field with wage workers and bridging between the workers and the upper management, especially in a work environment where the operation is not within view of upper management, such as the city pool.
Yukino Tsukiyama
Athens, Ohio
