2023 Leaf Pick-up Schedule and Map
2023 Leaf Pick-up Schedule and Map
The City of Athens announces 2021 loose leaf pick-up schedule beginning the week of October 11, 2021.
Area #1 includes the Northside, Near Eastside, and Far Eastside Neighborhoods. Pick up in these neighborhoods will be from:
October 16-20
November 6-10
November 27- December 1
Area #2 includes the Westside, Highland/Congress Area, University Estates and Uptown Neighborhoods. Pick up in these neighborhoods will be from:
October 23-27
November 13-17
December 4-8
Area #3 includes the Southside, Old Coach, and Blackburn Hills Neighborhoods. Pick up in these neighborhoods will be from:
October 30- November 3
November 20-24
December 11-15
FINAL SWEEP December 18-22
Bagged leaf pick-up will continue through the City's yard waste program. There is a $2.00 charge per bag. Call 740-592-3343 and leave a message for pick-ups.
Holiday tree pick-up will take place between December 27th, 2023 through January 26th, 2024. Pick-up requests can be made through the Engineering and Public Works Office at 740-593-7636.
