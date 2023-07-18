1
I have been following the letters in recent days that have attacked our public library for its recent displays that have celebrated Pride month. I find it incredibly sad that there are people who will not understand that showing love, caring and support for subgroups of people who have experienced harm and terror at the hands of others think that a simple display is somehow causing them harm.
Pride displays (or Black History Month displays, or Valentine's Day displays or anything else) are 1. not harming you, and 2. not actually about you at all, although it wouldn't hurt you to read something you find there - maybe you it will provide you a connection to the humanity of yourself and others.
If anything, a Pride display might save the life of your child or grandchild, to understand that there are people in this world who value and care about them and don't wish them harm. This might not be how they feel from their loved ones, when intolerance and hate are espoused, masked as "family values".
Our libraries are here for the whole community. Our libraries are here to support education, provide access, cultivate community, and share ideas. Thank you ACPL, and all of the staff, for your thoughtfulness and work creating the space that is such a gift to our whole community.
Those of you who visit the library and don't "agree" with LGBTQ+ rights can rest assured that I will never seek to harm you or encourage others to do so, when I'm at the library or anywhere else in our community. So come on in and share the space with me; I'll be wearing my rainbow attire because I am proud to be an Ally to any marginalized person who wants to live their life just like you; with freedom, safety and love.
