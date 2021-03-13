Our friend Jon came to PersonnelPlus nine years ago to find employment in the community. With the help of our services, he was offered and accepted a job at The Rocky Boot Grill in Nelsonville as a dishwasher. This worked out perfectly for Jon, who lives in Nelsonville and often times walked to and from work. There were many days when he walked in rain and snow.
In March of 2020, the world changed when COVID-19 caused nearly everything to shut down. Unfortunately, due to the loss of customers, Jon was laid off and eventually lost his job.
Losing his job of nine years was no fault of Jon’s and did not deter him from continuing to find a job in the Athens community. In July of 2020, Angela, one of the PersonnelPlus Job Developers, contacted the owner of Texas Roadhouse to find out if there were any potential jobs that Jon would qualify for, since he had nine years of restaurant experience. After setting up an interview, Jon was hired to work part-time in the kitchen as a dishwasher. Jon started his new employment at the end of July, 2020.
A few weeks into his job, Jon reached out to Angela and said his new job.
“I work with good people,” Jon said. “We all work as a team at the Roadhouse, and that’s how it should be. I live and stand by this saying, ‘You’re entitled to nothing in this world. You want it? EARN IT!’”
Jon has continued to work hard during the pandemic, while also following all social distancing and health and safety protocols. The resilience that Jon has shown over the past year should be commended. He has continued to be employed as an essential worker throughout 2020 and shows no signs of slowing down in 2021. Congratulations Jon and we all wish you the best of luck!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.