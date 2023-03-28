The sound of drums and music, the smell of street foods, and the sight of global flags flying will soon return to Athens’ brick-paved streets for the International Street Fair.
A beloved annual event, the International Street Fair will be hosted by International Student Union (ISU) on April 8.
International Week (iWeek) celebrations and events will be held from April 3 through April 8, culminating in the International Street Fair from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 8.
Vendors and student groups will be set up on East Union Street between Court Street and University Terrace in uptown Athens, Ohio, across from the Class Gateway. Following the 10:30 a.m. international flag parade from Baker University Center to the main stage in Howard Park, exciting performances onstage will be featured throughout the event.
Coordinating with this year's International Dinner, which took place on Feb. 25, the 2023 theme is “Celebrating Our Global Humanity.” ISU shares that this theme speaks to the importance of engaging with one another as people, celebrating the beauty of dynamic cultural exchanges and connecting with the world-at-large as we come together as a community.
Diane Cahill, director of International Student and Scholar Services, interim director for Global Affairs, and longtime ISU adviser said, “Street Fair is a yearly reminder of how rich and exciting it is to share our collective cultures and continue to build connections within the community of Athens! The intersection of Appalachia and the global community is very unique and special; I’m so proud and excited to experience the incredible energy of the International Street Fair each year.”
The International Street Fair is a hallmark event in the Athens community, relying on partnership, support and the excitement of student groups and the Athens community. As always, the event is free and open to the public.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.