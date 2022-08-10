ALBANY — In the tradition of The Bluebird Diner on “The Andy Griffith Show,” Arnold’s on “Happy Days “and the Lanford Lunch Box on “Rosanne,” Ray’s Harvest House (RHH) is an All-American, mom & pop, restaurant in Albany that — according to their motto — specializes in serving “a little love in every dish.”
Located at 5580 E. Clinton Street, Albany, the restaurant is open seven days a week from 6a.m. until 8p.m., and offers customers the option to either dine in or take out.
Long time Albany resident, Amanda Grinstead, has many fond memories of the restaurant when it was simply called the “Harvest House.” She recalled how, “When I spent the weekend with my dad we’d wake up early on Sunday to go there for breakfast.”
Later, the restaurant became part of the Mama Renie’s chain out of McArthur and specialized in making pizza and calzones. Then, eight years ago the owner decided to sell the restaurant to one of their employees, Rachel Cotterill.
Sydney Arthur is Cotterill’s daughter and an employee at the restaurant. She noted that, “Since my mom took over business has been great. In fact, in the morning we always have customers lined up outside the front door before we even open.”
Arthur detailed how RHH has a menu that features appetizers, soups and salads, sandwiches, and a special kids menu.
Also, every day the restaurant has a daily special. Monday’s special is an open- face roast beef sandwich. Tuesday, homemade chicken and noodles is on the menu. Wednesday, they serve meatloaf. Thursday is lasagna day. Friday’ special is smoked brisket, Then, on Saturday it’s baked steak, and on Sunday Ray’s Harvest House offers turkey, mashed potatoes and dressing.
Along with an assortment of side dishes, RHH’s also serves a variety of desserts soft drinks, coffee and milk shakes.
https://fortune.com recently reported that in 2020, 110, 000 eating and drinking establishments in the U.S. closed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
However, Ray’s Harvest House has the distinction of being one of the few small service-oriented businesses that managed to survive the pandemic. But, the owner did have to make sacrifices that included laying off 11 members of her staff.
Melanie Waldron was the restaurant’s manager during this crisis. She recalled how, “the hardest part of the pandemic was not seeing the smiles on our regular customers faces every day.”
She added that, “Yes, that was a scary time for us. But, we just stuck together and kept coming into work. Because, even though we didn’t have as many customers as before, we still had customers who got take out food.”
Waldron noted that main ingredient that kept everyone at Ray’s Harvest House going through out the pandemic was the staff’s sense of loyalty to one another.
She specified that, “Here we’re really look out for each other. We really are one big family-and that includes out customers!”
To find out more about Ray’s Harvest House visit their official Facebook page at, https://www.facebook.com/rdnkray. This page also offers reviews from customers like Albany resident, Jeremy Windland.
Windland commented that, “I was amazed the first time I got their biscuits and gravy. The norm in the area is out of the can, yuck!! But not at Ray’s, its the wholesome big chunks of sausage and gravy like my Grandparents made back in the day. For sure made from scratch. I give Ray’s Two Thumbs Up.
Another loyal customer, Bridget Wolfe, maintains that the smoked brisket at RHH is, “the best I’ve ever tasted. It was delicious.”
To place an order at Ray’s Harvest House call 740-698-0333.
