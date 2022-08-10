Harvest House Picture

Located at 5580 E. Clinton Street in Albany, Ray’s Harvest House is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m.

 Photo by Tim Sharp WOUB

By Tracey A. Maine

ALBANY — In the tradition of The Bluebird Diner on “The Andy Griffith Show,” Arnold’s on “Happy Days “and the Lanford Lunch Box on “Rosanne,” Ray’s Harvest House (RHH) is an All-American, mom & pop, restaurant in Albany that — according to their motto — specializes in serving “a little love in every dish.”

