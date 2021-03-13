As we focus on keeping people connected with others but also keeping them at a distance, email and social media has been a big part of how Jason Licht has kept safely connected during the pandemic.
Licht has been teaching people computer skills for over five years, and the pandemic has definitely exposed the importance of people with developmental disabilities having access and understanding of email and other technologies that can help them in their everyday life. It is also important and useful for keeping in contact with others in a time when isolation and loneliness is a reality for us all.
In an effort to help people with disabilities have the support they need, Licht has begun working as an advocate on a communication campaign to help support staff, case managers, and families better understand why it is important for everyone learn to how to use n email, and have their own personal email address. Even if they need help using that email, the empowerment of having your own email for personal business, or to connect to social media, opens new doors that people without their own accounts are missing.
Email is now a primary source for communication replacing snail mail. It is how people can receive bills and access information to pay them. You must have an email to connect to social media (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram). It opens up the ability to do safe shopping online, joining groups and networks, as these all require emails to participate.
“Everyone should be offered support to obtain an email; this promotes independence, personal accountability and responsibility,” Licht explains.
He shares there are ways to support people who cannot read or access an email independently. There is technology that reads emails for you, as well as dictates what you say into an email.
“I am person with Cerebral Palsy and having a personal email is empowering and very liberating!” he added.
Once someone has their own email, we recommend if someone needs family or staff support with their account that they ask people to email the person directly and then “cc” the staff or family support. It is important that when we are all communicating to a person, whether they have a disability or not, that the correspondence be directed to them, not the support person. The support person should be in the carbon copy line and can then assist someone with responding in whatever way they choose. This is taking the person-first philosophy and putting self-determination into action.
Licht is asking people who support a person with a disability to do all you can to help someone learn about email and support them in a way that empowers them to take a lead in their life. Put yourself in their shoes. What if you did not have email and were dependent on only face-to-face interactions? How much more intense would the pandemic be for you if you were not connected to social media, email, or video chatting?
Licht is available to help people learn more about setting up email and best practices to support someone who needs help, and is in the process of making a tutorial video. He can be reached at jason.licht@gmail.com.
