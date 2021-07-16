Dr. Gursel Suer, 61, of Athens passed away Wednesday, July 14.
Born May 20, 1960, in Turkey, Dr. Gursel Suer received his Bachelors and Masters in Industrial Engineering from Middle East Technical University (1985), and PhD in Industrial Engineering from Wichita State University (1989). He joined the Industrial and Systems Engineering Department at Ohio University after working 12 years at the University of Puerto Rico, Mayaguez. He was on the editorial board of various journals, a committee member of International Conference on Production Research, and served as the manufacturing area editor of the Computers and the Industrial Engineering Journal. He co-chaired multiple conferences including the Computers and Industrial Engineering Conference (1997-Puerto Rico, 2005-Istanbul). He also initiated Group Technology/Cellular Manufacturing Conferences held in Puerto Rico (2000), Ohio (2003), Netherlands (2006), and Japan (2009). He published more than 110 papers in journals, conference proceedings, edited and contributed chapters to books, and made more than 100 technical presentations. He was the masters and doctoral advisor to over 100 graduate students throughout his career. Among his many achievements are multiple distinguished professor, research and keynote speaker awards both domestically and internationally, including the Teaching Excellence Award from the IEOM Society International.
Gursel was a loving husband; his world revolved around his relationship with his wife. They traveled the world together, bringing their life experiences back to their family and community. He was a loving and supportive father and grandfather, savoring every story of their exploits. He embraced everyone he met, finding joy in learning about their lives and sharing his. He was both professional and personable, providing warmth and encouragement to all his students and anyone who sought mentorship. He shared his time, his life, his smile, and chocolate treats with everyone.
His favorite hobbies were soccer, classical guitar, and storytelling. An active member of the Athens Soccer’s community, Gursel was a staple of the community since its inception.
He is preceded in death by his parents Feridun and Yuksel Suer.
He is survived by his wife Ayse Suer, children Ozan Suer (Valerie Schoeppner), Roman Suer (Allison Schoeppner), Lara Suer, and granddaughter, Alina Suer. He is also survived by his brothers Ali Suer, Mehmet Suer (Gulen Suer), nieces Eda Suer, Aslican Arinsoy, Irmak Akca, and nephews Korhan Uran (Mary Uran) and Sonat Suer.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to The Dr. Gursel Suer Scholarship and Memorial Fund: https://gofund.me/d096bd31
Services will be held Saturday July 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Athens, 2 N Court St., Athens, Ohio. Arrangements are by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home, where you may send the family a message of sympathy or sign the online guestbook at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
