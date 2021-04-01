Some of us had at least one subject in school we really struggled with, for me, it was math. Dyslexia made word problems a special kind of purgatory and don’t even get me started on algebra. Finding “x” ranks right up there with finding poison ivy in your strawberry beds or discovering liver and onions on your supper plate. Completely unwelcomed and unwanted.
This year, I have been trying to figure out a different sort of math problem. It comes up every year as we get ready to submit our income taxes to the federal and state governments; our tax freedom day. Tax freedom day is the first day each year that Americans work for themselves. The exact date varies by person, state and tax year, but is usually in early or mid-April. Every dollar earned before that pays for federal, state and municipal government services. It provides an eye-popping picture of your “fair share”.
Thankfully, the Tax Foundation (yes, it’s real) calculates tax freedom day by using the total amount of taxes paid the previous year. It considers historical trends and the most recent economic data. It then makes a projection of the tax burden for the upcoming year. For 2019, the Foundation projected $3.4 trillion in federal taxes and $1.8 trillion in state and local taxes. It takes this total of $5.2 trillion and divides it by the total personal income earned by Americans each year. The ratio is 29 percent. This fun math problem equals to Americans working almost a third of their lives to pay taxes.
For the final step, the Foundation multiplies that ratio by 365. That’s 105 days, which fell on April 16, 2019. Thank goodness, in 2021 we Ohioans get a break — our TFD falling on April 14 — but, keep in mind this is to pay for 2020’s tax burdens.
Here’s another fun way to visualize it and motivate you to go to work; in January, you work to pay off federal income taxes. February goes toward paying Social Security, Medicare and other payroll taxes, as well as state income taxes.
In March, you pay state, local sales and excise taxes, as well as property taxes. The first 14 days of April, you work to pay motor vehicle license taxes, as well as severance and estate taxes. You also pay off corporate income taxes that are passed onto you through higher prices.
But, the official tax freedom day doesn’t include government spending, only government revenue. It’s no secret the federal government is running a budget deficit that will be paid by future generations. If Americans worked to pay off all spending including borrowing, Tax Freedom Day in 2019 would have been May 8, an addition of 24 more days of work.
This is the same exact type of fun math problems I seem to recall in “Intro to Algebra” class all five times I took it in college. (I am not proud of the fact I had to take it repeatedly to finally get a passing grade, nor that I caused two tutors to cry and one to change from being a math education major, but it is what it is.) No matter how this calculation is reworked and tweaked, I don’t like the answer.
It makes me even less happy to learn that the recently passed massive $1.9 trillion dollar relief bill contains only nine percent of funding toward actual COVID- recovery items. Don’t tell me I am being hateful over COVID relief when the funds are being used for everything to painting water towers to bailing out the poorly managed finances of cities and states without a change of top management, oversight in place to ensure it doesn’t happen again and dedicated repayment plan.
It feels a lot like the American taxpayers just handed a bunch of credit cards to a gaggle of tweens and dropped them off at the mall with the adage “have fun!” A whole lot of money is going to be spent on stupid things that sparkle; but have no real value or staying power.
In the meantime, we still have need to get up to go to work for a spending spree which we had no veto power over, and even worse, no ability to make returns on unwanted items. It’s another ugly math problem, which unfortunately we all get to struggle to solve.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.
