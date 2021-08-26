As summer wanes, we are shifting into harvest season. The most obvious sign is the daily repeated offers of zucchini from first-time gardeners who thought planting a half dozen plants was a good idea.
A few weeks ago, we received a generous gift of pears, super juicy and delicious in cake, as sauce and for fresh eating. The tree was so heavily laden, the branches were bowed down to the Earth from the fruit.
Last weekend, we received more bounty, succulent peaches from another tree, which was so overburdened with fruit, two branches had already split from the weight. My cousins had been busy, freezing, canning and making jam, but the tree looked like it was weeping because there were so many peaches on it.
I prepared to pick a generous bit of fruit, which I would be able to process in the short window of time I had available to me. As I approached, a small swarm of bees were buzzing about, gathering on the windfall crop spread across the ground. Before plucking the first fruit, I reached over to give the tree a pat, whether as a “well done” sort of thing or in sympathy, I am not sure.
Each fruit was given a quarter turn — if they did not come off, I moved on to the next one. I plucked fruit for about 10 minutes before my bag was filled. Our son Sparky stood nearby, eating and becoming sticky from the juices of summer’s gift. He peppered me with questions as he ate, “Are peaches good for you? Why are they orange? Why are there so may bees? Can we get a peach tree? Are you going to make a cake with these? Are you done yet?”
As he chattered, I was thinking how utterly peaceful it was on the farm. We could hear crows cawing, the soft hum of the bees and an occasional frog as it croaked out a “garrrumph.”
These sounds settled about us, and their simple perfection lifted a weight from my shoulders which I had not been unaware of until that moment. We loaded the peaches into the car and went to reap some beans, tomatoes and cucumbers. The bounty, which was being so generously shared, would be part of meals for the weeks to come.
After departing, Sparky and I shared these fresh-from-the-Earth goods with Mom, and we headed home to start our own processing. Beans snapped, tomatoes washed, peaches peeled and frozen, each step being a reminder that life is good, and people are generous. Some of the peaches went into a quick-bread recipe which I have been tinkering with. The family seemed to enjoy it and despite my continued lack of taste and ability to smell, I was able to appreciate it through their comments.
I thought back to when I was a kid and considered how we would often share our bounty or strength with others. My grandparents would regularly trade eggs for fresh milk with other family members. Grandpa would deliver boxes of summer’s concord grapes in exchange for spring’s strawberries.
If we had an excess of green beans and tomatoes and had run out of canning jars or space in the freezer, we shared with neighbors rather than letting food go to waste. Oftentimes, we had neighbors call our family because they had cut down a tree and offered us the wood so we would be able to heat our home in the winter. It was always hot and dirty work, but we appreciated their generosity.
I think much of society would benefit from the sense of community which comes from sharing our excesses instead of letting them go to waste or just tossing them away. While you may never want to look at another tomato or zucchini again, it may well be a welcomed and needed item in someone else’s kitchen.
This simple act of generosity and kindness has a way of nourishing both the hungry — and our own souls.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.
