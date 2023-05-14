Ron Johnston writes book

Ron Johnston, a retired sports editor and writer for the Marietta Times, holds a copy of his book "One-Game Wonder: A Hoops Memory and Compilation." In this work of nonfiction, Johnston tells the story of his role in a school record-breaking basketball game between the Churchville-Chili and Greece Arcadia boys basketball teams in New York and shares memories of the school and community in the 1960s.

On Friday night, January 8, 1965, the 5-1 Churchville-Chili boys basketball team hosted Greece Arcadia in the Saints gym. It was the first game of the new year and would turn out to be school record-breaking as C-C won 101-55. All 14 Saints on the roster played and scored. Ron, a junior non-starter, became a one-game wonder when he scored a game-high 16 points in almost two quarters of action on the hardwood. He couldn’t miss, draining seven straight perimeter shots in the “pre-3-pointer era.”

