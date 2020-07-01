To the editor,
Once again our nation is seeing violent unrest. In my lifetime, which spans eight decades, there have been many instances of killings, riots, looting and general mayhem. Solutions have been both proposed and enacted and yet the problems remain. Society has wasted untold amounts of money attempting to repair broken adults to no avail. Bigoted, racist adults, as it turns out, are very difficult to repair. Solutions that have not worked for the preceding one hundred years should be abandoned in favor of something more creative.
We should focus our efforts on the children.
Educational programs that support the idea that “All men are created equal” should be instilled in the national conscience. The disparity in our elementary and secondary education programs supports the doctrine that “All men are indeed NOT created equal” It is far too obvious to children who attend struggling schools and to children of the affluent districts that some child is considered better or worse than another. An idea, such as this, instilled in a child is difficult to expunge. Therefore, bigotry and bad characterizations persist.
This situation will improve only when local funding of education via property tax is eliminated and a national income tax instituted to support our schools.
At that time the same amount of money, adjusted for the local cost of living, can be spent on each child in the country.
As residents of the most liberal county in the state, the good people of Athens county should set an example. We should combine our resources County-wide, to assure an equitable development of the youth of Athens County.
It is the “right thing to do”, county-wide, state-wide and nationally.
Jules David Sturbois
Athens
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.