Since before the COVID-19 pandemic was declared, the ACBDD had been working closely with the Athens City-County Health Department (ACCHD) for planning and preparation. The focus, at that time, revolved around preventing the spread of the virus using the only tools at our disposal – handwashing, proper personal protective equipment usage, and social distancing.
Our work now includes a more proactive measure for preventing the spread – the vaccine. The ACBDD continues to work collaboratively with the ACCHD to ensure all qualifying individuals with developmental and/or intellectual disabilities (DD/ID), and the eligible workforce, receive the COVID-19 vaccination as soon as they want it.
Starting in late December 2020, the ACCHD started what was called Phase 1a, the vaccination of people with DD/ID who live in congregate settings and the staff who support them (among others). This group has since received their second dose of vaccine and are fully vaccinated!
During Phase 1b, the ACBDD had the honor of hosting the ACCHD for a special clinic at Beacon School in late January and again in mid-February. This clinic was specifically for those we serve with underlying medical conditions, in addition to any 1a stragglers. Nearly 150 individuals were vaccinated at Beacon School!
As identified by the state government, Phase 1b also includes those age 65 and up, those with specific medical conditions without DD/ID, and school staff in K-12 schools. Beacon School staff, who have chosen to get the vaccine, received their first round of the vaccine, along with all other Athens County School Districts, in early February. They will complete their inoculation towards the end of the same month.
To date, the ACCHD, with the assistance of the ACBDD, have administered at least the first shot of the vaccine to nearly 300 people who either receive services from the ACBDD or are a part of the qualifying workforce that supports them.
The ACBDD will continue to aid individuals in the DD/ID community, who want the vaccine, in getting the vaccine as efficiently as possible. If you have any questions or concerns about getting the vaccine, please reach out to your Service and Support Specialist or Megan Stack, RN and the ACBDD’s Health Services Coordinator, for more information.
