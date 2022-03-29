By Tracey A. Maine
Athens NEWS staff writer
An upcoming exhibit will pay tribute to the career of a renowned Ohio University alumna.
From April 2-29, the Athens Public Library located at 30 Home St., will host a memorabilia exhibit that celebrates the career of famed African-American photographer and photojournalist, Charles Hugh “Chuck” Stewart (1927-2017).
In conjunction, on April 11, from 6 pm-7pm, an exhibit reception will be held featuring refreshments courtesy of the Friends of the Athens Public Library.
According to exhibit coordinator, Todd Bastin, this exhibit features books and artifacts located in the glass display cases that are related to Stewart. He noted that these items were donated by a private collector who wishes to remain anonymous.
Bastin added that the goal of this event is to “increase awareness regarding Stewart’s career as both as an artist and as one of Ohio University’s most famous graduates.”
Born in Henrietta, Texas, Stewart’s passion for taking pictures motivated him to enroll in Ohio University’s fine arts photography program. After graduating in 1949, he relocated to New York City to become the assistant of fellow OU alumni, Herman Leonard, who would go onto become the personal photographer of actor Marlon Brando.
While working in Leonard’s Manhattan studio, Stewart began frequenting the jazz clubs in Harlem. Courtesy of Leonard’s record company connections, Stewart was able to meet — and begin immortalizing — the likenesses of, singers such as Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald, as well as a host of legendary jazz musicians that included Count Basie and Dizzy Gillespie.
Famous for his signature black and white style of photography, Stewart would go on to create portraits for a variety of artists ranging from Frank Sinatra and Bo Diddley to Judy Garland and Janis Joplin.
In addition, Stewart’s photographs have graced the covers of over 2,000 album covers for labels like Mercury, Atlantic and Columbia Records. Some of his most recognizable work in this realm have included covers for saxophonist John Coltrane’s classic 1964 album, “A Love Supreme,” and Rod Stewart’s 1978 offering, “Blondes Have More Fun.”
He also created covers for Esquire and Paris Match magazines, served as a contributor for Ebony and Jet magazines and produced a ground-breaking book of nudes entitled, “Nu de Harlem” published in 1961
In regard to his legacy, Stewart once stated, “In my portraits and improvisational shots, I’ve tried to unveil the soul of the artists I photographed and communicate the essence of their craft.”
For more information about this memorabilia exhibit honoring the career of Stewart, contact exhibit coordinator, Todd Bastin, at 740-592-4272.
