Ohio University recently opened ticket sales for its Performing Arts Series.
Performances begin Sept. 13 with the Blind Boys of Alabama and ends March 21, 2024 with the Indigo Girls. Each event in the main series and OHIO Live takes place at Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium, 47 E. Union St., Athens.
Sept. 8 — Magician Daniel Martin
Sept. 9 — Comedian Preacher Lawson
Sept. 13 — Blind Boys of Alabama
Oct. 25 – Vitamin String Quartet, Featuring The Music of Bridgerton
Nov. 4 — Any Colour – Celebrating Pink Floyd
Nov. 29 — Straight No Chaser – Sleighin’ It Tour
Jan. 23, 2024 — Cirque Mechanics – ZEPHYR
Feb. 21, 2024 — Jazz at Lincoln Center presents — Sing and Swing
March 21, 2024 — Indigo Girls with OHIO Symphony Orchestra
