The Ohio University Performing Arts brings national recording artists, comics, acts and Broadway shows to Ohio University. Tickets can be ordered online at www.ohio.edu/performingarts or in the lobby at the East Union Street entrance to Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium in Athens.

Ohio University recently opened ticket sales for its Performing Arts Series.

  

