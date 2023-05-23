What do a pair of business owners, a family of traveling preachers, an abolitionist, a Revolutionary War veteran and an engineer have in common?
They all stopped at the Southeast Ohio History Center on Saturday for its second annual Night at the Museum.
About 100 people attended the two-hour event.
Unlike some of their counterparts in the Ben Stiller movies, these historical figures were life-sized as modern interpreters donned the personas of notable people who either visited or lived in Athens County at one time or another.
Loring G. Connett (1885-1971), an Ohio National Guard veteran who began his seven years of military service in Athens, tried to get people to enlist. As a captain and the commanding officer, he sought a few good people to join Company L, 7th Infantry, based out of the Athens Armory.
Business owners Edward and Martha “Mattie” Berry discussed the Berry Hotel, a downtown Athens landmark nationally recognized for its outstanding service.
Did you know that in 1880, the Berry opened a restaurant and ice cream shop at 18 N. Court St.?
After selling their hotel, they retired to a home they built at 92 N. Congress St. The site is a block from the history center, at the intersection of Congress and West State streets.
Brigadier-General Rufus Putnam, who served in both the French and Indian War and the Revolutionary War, was instrumental in the initial colonization of the Northwest Territory, which included present-day Ohio.
In 1788, he led a group of Revolutionary veterans to settle the land in what became Ohio, establishing Marietta.
W.E. Peters came to Athens County as an engineer to oversee the construction of a railroad and later became a surveyor. He was also a lawyer and chronicled Athens County history.
During the event, the historical figures spoke to the audience about who they were and what they did before moving to various areas in the center for more of a one-on-one experience.
As visitors talked with abolitionist Frances Dana Gage, two of the Fife brothers — Clyde and Earl Fife — and other notables, they could take a peak at the museum’s current exhibit, Southeast Ohio A to Z. The exhibit explores the region’s unique attributes through the alphabet’s letters.
Children were encouraged to visit at least seven historical figures to get their trading cards. In exchange, they got some candy and a goodie bag as a reward for their work.
