MCARTHUR — The Sixth Annual Midnight at Moonville Festival will be held from 3 p.m. to midnight Oct. 14 at Vinton County's haunted Moonville Tunnel.
This one-day family-friendly fall festival features dramatic storytelling, wagon rides, regional craft vendors, souvenirs, historical presentations, music performances, roaming spooks, and more. The night ends with an interactive demonstration of paranormal investigation techniques hosted by a respected research group.
The festival will feature live music performances inside Moonville Tunnel by Andy Milliken, Micah Ian Kesselring, Caitlyn Kraus Trio and the Poverty String Band Trio. Wevo, Woodpickers, Shaun Booker Dammit Band, and the Wild Honeybees will perform at nearby Uncle Buck’s Riding Stable and Dance Barn.
Parking will be available at two locations this year. The main parking area is at 71815 Shea Road, McArthur. The second location is at Uncle Buck’s Riding Stable and Dance Barn, 73930 Buck Lane, New Marshfield.
Wristbands are required for entry. The admission fee is $5 per person (children 12 and under are free); there is no additional parking fee. Transportation shuttles will run continuously between all festival areas.
The Midnight at Moonville Festival is presented by the Vinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau in partnership with the Moonville Rail Trail Association. Vendor and sponsorship applications can be downloaded at www.midnightatmoonville.com.
