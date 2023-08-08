Midnight at Moonville Festival
MCARTHUR — The Sixth Annual Midnight at Moonville Festival will be held from 3 p.m. to midnight Oct. 14 at Vinton County's haunted Moonville Tunnel.

This one-day family-friendly fall festival features dramatic storytelling, wagon rides, regional craft vendors, souvenirs, historical presentations, music performances, roaming spooks, and more. The night ends with an interactive demonstration of paranormal investigation techniques hosted by a respected research group.

  

