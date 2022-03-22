ATHENS — The Dairy Barn Arts Center proudly presents Scribble and Play: Art for Kids.
This family-friendly art exhibition features a variety of artwork to engage kids of all ages. Featured artworks include Build and Burrow, a large installation of fluffy pillow-like objects that visitors are invited to explore through play, and a major installation of Honey for the Heart and Passion Works Studio puppets.
“Visitors will enjoy interactive artworks and a variety of art that is all geared toward kids to enjoy. Some exciting pieces include original book illustrations, a seek-and-find game of handmade felt critters, and an illuminated quilt by local artist, John Lefelhocz, that changes colors as the visitor interacts with it, and of course, a giant ceramic unicorn,” said Holly Ittel, exhibitions director at The Dairy Barn Arts Center.
Also on display at The Dairy Barn is the Southeast Ohio Student Art Exhibition produced by the Ohio Art Education Association. This exhibition features K-12 student artworks from 15 regional schools.
Visit the exhibitions at The Dairy Barn Arts Center, Thursdays-Sundays, 12-5 p.m., now through April 17, 2022.
There is a cost for admission for general and for students, seniors and children 3 and up; and free for Dairy Barn members.
Scribble and Play is sponsored by Envisage Wealth. More information can be found at dairybarn.org.
