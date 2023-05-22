A special ceremony featuring the unveiling of a recently refurbished historical monument will be held Sunday in Athens.
John S. Townsend Camp 108 of the Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War will host a free rededication ceremony of the “Boys in Blue” marker from 2:30-3:30 p.m. in Union Street Cemetery. The event is open to the public.
First dedicated in 1938, the monument honors Civil War soldiers who hailed from Athens County.
Carol Denbow, commander for Townsend Camp 108, said, “What’s unique about this monument is that it was dedicated by the Daughters of the Union Veterans of the Civil War, and the first words on the plaque are, ‘Our Fathers ...’
“This means that the women in this organization were daughters of soldiers who actually fought in the Civil War,” he said.
According to Denbow, between 1861 to 1865, 2,610 Athens County residents served in the Union Army.
Courtesy of funding provided by the Athens County Commissioners, a kit was purchased from the Logan Monument Company that restored the monument.
Denbow credits Terry Gilkey, custodian for the city-owned Union Street Cemetery, with doing the work that refurbished the marker.
“All on his own, Gilkey volunteered to take the kit and clean off the stone,” Denbow said. “He put a lot of effort into this project, and we own him a great debt of thanks for his efforts.”
The ceremony’s itinerary:
Following the Presentation of Colors, the event will begin with an invocation and Pledge of Allegiance, both led by Townsend Camp 108 Chaplin Jeff Slattery.
Dendow will offer the welcoming address. Mayor Steve Patterson, Rep. Jay Edwards, and John Murray, who will portray the late Sen. John Sherman, will speak.
Civil War-era music will be provided by Steve Ball, past camp commander and patriotic instructor
Donald Jones will portray Capt. Joseph McCoy of the 13th West Virginia Infantry for “Greetings from a WV Veteran.”
Remarks will be made by Past Commander Michael Spaulding, Athens County Commissioner Charlie Adkins, Auxiliary to Camp 108 member Heather Figueroa, and President, Department of Ohio, Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Rose Isgrigg.
The keynote speaker will be William Walker, Camp 108 member and Athens attorney.
Other portions of the ceremony will include music, the unveiling of the restored “Boys in Blue” marker, a reading of the marker text and a rendition of the “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” in which audience participation will be encouraged.
The City of Athens and Athens County will delare May 28 as “Boys in Blue” Day.
For information, contact Denbow at (740) 591-8471.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.