Pictured is the “Boys in Blue” marker in the Union Street Cemetery. This recently restored monument serves as a testament to the 2,610 Athens County residents who served in the Civil War. A ceremony to unveil the refurbished monument will be held at the cemetery at 2:30 p.m. May 28.

 Photo by Carl Denbow

A special ceremony featuring the unveiling of a recently refurbished historical monument will be held Sunday in Athens.

John S. Townsend Camp 108 of the Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War will host a free rededication ceremony of the “Boys in Blue” marker from 2:30-3:30 p.m. in Union Street Cemetery. The event is open to the public.

