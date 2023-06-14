Paul Strauss

Paul Strauss of Equinox Botanicals and United Plants Savers will talk about harvesting native species of plants for edible and medical uses as part of the Lyceum Luncheon series Thursday at Southeast Ohio History Center, in Athens.

 Submitted photo

The Southeast Ohio History Center presents Paul Strauss, of Equinox Botanicals and United Plant Savers, as its Lyceum Luncheon speaker at 1 p.m. Thursday.

The series is held at the center, 24 W. State St., Athens.

  

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments