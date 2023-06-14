The Southeast Ohio History Center presents Paul Strauss, of Equinox Botanicals and United Plant Savers, as its Lyceum Luncheon speaker at 1 p.m. Thursday.
The series is held at the center, 24 W. State St., Athens.
Strauss will speak about harvesting native species of plants for edible and medicinal uses. Strauss has strived to live self-sustainably in Southeast Ohio for a half century. Come and hear his stories and ask questions about his life and his work toward sustainable living in the modern world. Learn about the many values of the plants growing in the region.
Bring lunch or a few snacks and a drink and discover some things about the green world in southeastern Ohio and some of the challenges it faces with a changing climate. Strauss will share a lifetime of experience and knowledge gained living from the verdant hills of the region.
Lyceum Lunches are free and open to the public. Some parking is available in the History Center parking lot on North Congress Street. For information, visit the web at southeastohiohistory.org or call (740) 592-2280.
