Staff Report
JACKSONVILLE — The 89th Old Settlers Reunion Festival will be taking over the 5th and 6th Streets in Jacksonville between Aug. 31 and Sept. 4.
The festival kicks off Aug. 31 with an opening parade at 5:30 p.m., following by the opening ceremonies. The evening events include the Junior Miss and Miss evening gown competition and karaoke.
The evening of Sept. 1, the band The Cadillacs will perform from 6:30-8:30 p.m., followed by 12 Gauge Band from 8:30-11 p.m.
On Sept. 2, enjoy a full-day of activities starting at noon with the cruise-in registration. The cruise-in will be held from 3-5 p.m. Country music singer Lee Gant will close out the day’s events with a concert from 8:30-11 p.m.
On Sept. 3, the pageants will be held starting with the little miss coronation at 5:30 p.m. followed by the mister, junior miss and Miss Old Settlers. Electrik Circus, a classic rock band, will perform from 8:30-11 p.m.
On Sept. 4, line up on 5th Street to watch the grand parade, which starts at 11 a.m. The grand marshal will be Sandy Gyure and Bob Sayre will be an Honorary Old Settlers.
The full schedule includes:
Aug. 31
6 p.m. — Opening ceremonies — Jacksonville Fire Department and Queen’s Parade (Sponsored by KAL Electric)
6:45 p.m. — Introduction of Queen Contestants Miss Walk, Jr Miss Walk and Little Miss and Mister Walk
7-7:15 p.m. — Trimble Band (right after the Queens Introductions)
7:30-8:15 p.m. — Jr Miss and Miss Evening Gown and Fishbowl Question (Sponsored by Kessler’s Heating and Cooling)
8:15-10 p.m. — Sikorski Homeplate Open Karaoke (Sponsored by Glouster Eagles)
Sept. 1
6:30-8:30 p.m. — The Cadillacs (Sponsored by First National Bank)
8:30-11 p.m. — 12 Gauge Band (Sponsored by Brownie’s Tractors LLC)
Sept. 2
3-5 p.m. — Old Settlers Reunion Cruise-in (5th Street) (Sponsored by Roger Cochran (Hugh White of Athens), Don Wood Automotive, Mark Porter Auto Group, Kessler’s Heating and Cooling, Floor and Moore, North Valley Bank)
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — 2023 Janet Cline Memorial Kids Day Games
noon-5 p.m. — Kiddie Day (rides open at a discounted price)
1-2:30 p.m. — Petting Zoo at Jacksonville Park (Sponsored by Tomcat Bridgebuilders/Athens County Children’s Services)
1-4 p.m. — Face Painting by Aftershock Art at the stage area (Sponsored by Athens County Visitors Bureau)
1-4 p.m. — Balloon Guy at the stage area (Sponsored by Atomic Credit Union)
12:30-2:30 p.m. — Rockin Reggie (Sponsored by HAVAR)
4-6 p.m. — Little Miss/Mister Talent Show (Sponsored by O’Nail-Hartman Insurance)
6-10 p.m. — Tarot Card reading by Lacey will be beside Souvenir Stand
6-6:30 p.m. — Shadd Bailey, banjo jamming
8:30-11 p.m. — Lee Gant, Country (Sponsored by Jacksonville VFW)
Sept. 3
3-5 p.m. — Nutt Hut by WXTQ-WATH 105.5
3-6 p.m. — Caricature drawings at the stage area by Jeffrey Harris (Sponsored by the Old Settlers Reunion 50 club)
3-5 p.m. — Wolfe Mountain Characters Spider-Man and Elsa (Sponsored by Little Italy Pizza in The Plains)
5:30 p.m. — Little Miss and Mister coronation (Sponsored by Muddy Creek Tavern)
6:15 p.m. — Junior Miss coronation, directly after the Lil Miss Coronation (Sponsored by The Barn at Fouts Lake Event and Wedding Venue)
7 p.m. — Miss Old Settlers coronation (Sponsored by First National Bank of Glouster and Minuteman Press)
8:30-11 p.m. — Electrik Circus, Classic Rock (Sponsored by Morrison Funeral Home)
Sept. 4
11 a.m. — 2023 88th Old Settlers Reunion Grand Parade, with visiting queen introductions immediately after the parade and a queen luncheon at Trimble Middle School
3 p.m. — Festival closes
