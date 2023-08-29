2023 Parade of the Hills parade

Members of the 2022 Old Settlers Reunion Festival court wave to the crowd during the Parade of the Hills grand parade on Aug. 19. The 2023 court will be crowned on Sept. 3. The festival will be held Aug. 31-Sept. 4.

 Photo by Nicole Bowman-Layton

Staff Report

JACKSONVILLE — The 89th Old Settlers Reunion Festival will be taking over the 5th and 6th Streets in Jacksonville between Aug. 31 and Sept. 4.

  

