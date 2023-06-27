MARIETTA — Memorial Health Foundation recently announced its partnership with the Ohio Valley Opry for an evening of music and community spirit.
The event, featuring a stellar lineup of talented performers, aims to raise funds for the foundation's initiatives. The foundation is the philanthropy arm of the Marietta Memorial Health System, which has several facilities in Athens County.
The event will take place oat 6 p.m. July 15 at the Twin City Opera House, at 15 W. Main St., McConnelsville.
Jarrett Stull, executive Director of Memorial Health Foundation, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled that Ohio Valley Opry has chosen to raise funds for Memorial Health Foundation and the patients we support. This event promises to be an unforgettable experience that will leave you smiling and inspired."
Attendees can expect an enchanting evening filled with traditional country, bluegrass, and gospel music favorites performed by artists such as The Clarks, Brian Bragg, Davis Eckert, Jake Allen, Dylan Mayle, and Sam Rupe.
Beyond the musical extravaganza, this event represents an opportunity for the community to unite and make a lasting impact. By attending the fundraiser, guests directly contribute to the invaluable initiatives of Memorial Health Foundation, supporting their mission of providing exceptional care and support to those in need.
Deana Clark, founder and performing artist with Ohio Valley Opry, added, "I am so grateful that we have exemplary health care right here in our region! Memorial Health System has taken great care of my family through the years, and I wanted to give back to say thank you. As a family of performers, it seemed fitting to hold a concert in memory of my beloved daughter, Leah Clark, to support the health system that means so much to us and our community."
Stull further emphasized the significance of this event, stating, "The collaboration of Memorial Health Foundation and Ohio Valley Opry represents a powerful unity between the arts in our community and healthcare. It is truly a testament to the power of music to heal and bring communities together.”
Stull continued by stating that “Through this event, we aim to not only uplift spirits and inspire joy but also raise funds that will directly benefit patients in our community.”
Tickets for the event can be obtained by visiting OhioValleyOpry.com or calling (740) 525-9218. Prices range from $15 to $25.
Memorial Health Foundation, a not-for-profit organization, has been dedicated to building a healthier community through education, special patient assistance funds, charity care, state-of-the-art medical equipment, and funding to areas where the need is greatest throughout the Memorial Health System and our community.
