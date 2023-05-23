Cornelius Ryan

Cornelius Ryan

They were the greatest generation documenting the greatest generation’s wartime triumphs and tragedies — the journalists who covered the D-Day invasion and World War II.

The E.W. Scripps School of Journalism and Ohio University Libraries’ Vernon R. Alden Library will host a D-Day event that honors three of those journalists: John R. Wilhelm, former E.W. Scripps journalism school director and communication college dean; Cornelius Ryan, author of the books “The Longest Day” and “A Bridge Too Far” that were turned into blockbuster films; and Ernie Pyle, the G.I.’s best friend who wrote for Scripps-Howard Newspapers. All three participated in the D-Day landing at Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments