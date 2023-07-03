Ohio Brew Week starts Friday and ends July 15. Tours, releases of new brews and live music are among the various activities being held according to Brew Week's website.
Friday
- All day — Bottle release: Barrel-aged Imperial Stouts at Little Fish Brewing Co.
- All day — Burger of the Day at Little Fish Brewing Company
- 11-11:45 a.m. — Great Lakes Vibacious Tapping, Pigskin Bar and Grille
- 5-8 p.m. — Barks and beers with Fat Head's at Eclipse Company Store
- 5-9:30 p.m. — First Call, Court Street
- 6 p.m. — Live music with Frank Grasso at Eclipse
- 6-7 p.m. — Meet the Brewers: The Brew Kettle at Tony's Tavern
- 8 p.m. — Live music with Darkhorse with special guests at The Union
Saturday
- All day — Little Fish 8th anniversary party at Little Fish Brewing Company
- All day — Little Fish Bottle Release Part 2: Sour and Mixed Fermentation Beer at Little Fish Brewing Company
- All day — Little Fish burger of the day at Little Fish Brewing Company
- 2-3:30 p.m. — Brew Week Brawl '23 at Athens Community Center. Appalachian Hell Betties will take on West Virginia Mashup. Doors open at 1 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door and children under 10 are free.
- 2-4 p.m. — Distillery and Cidery Tour 1, at West End Distillery, 3 N. Shafer St., Athens. Tickets are $15. To buy tickets or for information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ohio-brew-week-2023-distillery-tour-200pm-tickets-669099042247?aff=oddtdtcreator
- 2 p.m. — Little Fish and Seventh Son Beer Collab Release: Stoney's Extra-Stout Pig
- 2-3 p.m. — Local Spirits with Gina Kruzel at Dutch Creek Winery. Kruzel will share some of her local experiences with the paranormal.
- 2-8 p.m. — Raffle to benefit Habitat for Humanity at Little Fish Brewing Company.
- 4-6 p.m. — Distillery and Cidery Tour at West End Distillery. Tickets are $15. To buy tickets or for information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ohio-brew-week-2023-distillery-tour-200pm-tickets-669099042247?aff=oddtdtcreator
- 6-9 p.m. — Market Garden Pint Night in the beer garden, Eclipse Company Store.
- 6 p.m. — The JiMiller Band, a Grateful Dead tribute band, will perform at Eclipse Company Store.
- 9-11:15 p.m. — Brewlesque! at The Union. Kick off Brew Week with the Goddess Collective Burlesque. Doors open at 8 p.m. Cost is $12 at the door.
Sunday
- All Day — Little Fish Burger of the Day at Little Fish Brewing Company
1-2 p.m. — Morning Dew Hop Farm Tour at Morning Dew Hop Farm.
2 p.m. — Bigfoot and Beer: The Sequel featuring Doug Waller at Dutch Creek Winery. Join Dutch Creek Winery for the second year as we present Bigfoot researcher Doug Waller talk about visits with Sasquatch as we tap into a Sasquatchcoe IPA beer made special for this presentation by Rice Family Brewing.
3-4 p.m. — Columbus Brewing Company Tasting Event at The Union.
5-8 p.m. — Hellbender Jazz Organ Trio will perform at Little Fish Brewing Company.
6-9 p.m. — "BBQ, Beer, and Reggae OH MY!" with Sonder Brewing & The Ark Band Reggae Band at Eclipse Company Store
Monday
- 5-8 p.m. — Howling for a Pint on a Moonday with Wolf's Ridge at Eclipse Company Store.
- 5-7 p.m. — Keg Tapping Ceremony at Jackie O's Brewpub
- 5-11 p.m. — Little Fish Beer Pairing Dinner at Little Fish Brewing Company
- 6-8 p.m. — Amethyst Stone with Larry Elefante Acoustic Duo at Eclipse Company Store
- 6-7 p.m. — Roshambo Tournament at Jackie O’s Brewpub
- 6:30-8:30 p.m. — Beer Bingo with Fat Head's Brewery at Sol Restaurant
- 7-10 p.m. — Glouster Organ Grinders at West End Cider House
- 7-9 p.m. — Over Hang Pint Night, The Over Hang
Tuesday
Jon Sparhawk Day
- 4-9 p.m. — Fat Head's Guest Tap at Jackie O's Taproom
- 4-5:45 p.m. — Great Lakes Cornhole Tournament & CrushWorthy Watermelon Tapping at The Pigskin Bar and Grille
- 4-10 p.m. — Little Fish + Ray Ray’s Hog Pit Collab Day at Little Fish Brewing Company
- 5-8 p.m. — Meet the Happy Hollow Brewing Fam at Eclipse Company Store
- 6-9 p.m. — Purls and Pints at West End Cider House
- 6-9 p.m. — Rhinegeist Pint Night & Pool at The Over Hang
- 8-10 p.m. — The Ted Harris Jazz Quartet at Tony's Tavern
- 8 p.m. — Trivia Night at the Union
Wednesday
- All Day — Little Fish Burger of the Day at Little Fish Brewing Company
- 4 p.m. — Keep the Glass Night at Little Fish Brewing Company
- 5-7 p.m. — Christmas in July Brats and Brews with Great Lakes at Cat's Eye Saloon
- 5-8 p.m. — From Heritage to Glass with Immigrant Son at Eclipse Company Store
- 6-9 p.m. — Annual Bawdy Spelling Bee at West End Cider House
- 6-7 p.m. — Bobcat Brew Trail at The Pigskin Bar and Grille
- 6 p.m. — Backwords Band performs at Eclipse Company Store
- 7-8:45 p.m. — Top Deck Dinner at Athens Parking Garage
- 8 p.m. — Bingo Night at The Union
- 9 p.m.-1 a.m. — Karaoke Night at the Over Hang
Thursday
- All Day — Little Fish + Bookhouse Brewing Collab Release at Little Fish Brewing Company
- All Day — Little Fish Burger of the Day at Little Fish Brewing Company
- All Day — Live Music at Eclipse: The Come On Come Ons at Eclipse Company Store
- 4-6 p.m. — 2023 Hog Roast for Habitat for Humanity at The Pigskin Bar and Grille
- 4 p.m. — Sixth Sense Pineapple Guava Murk Juice Tapping at The Pigskin Bar and Grille
- 5-7 p.m. — Margie’s Meatloaf Mecca presents: the launch of Happy Hollow’s Strawberry Milk Stout at Tony's Tavern
- 5-8 p.m. — On the Road to a Pint Night with Outerbelt at Eclipse Company Store
- 5:30-7:30 p.m. — Kid's Craft Night with the Dairy Barn at Jackie O's Taproom
- 6-9 p.m. — Bike and Brew Tour. Appalachian Understories will host this event in which participants will take a 11.2-mile bike tour enjoying local food & drinks, stories focusing on the cultural heritage of brewing in Appalachia Ohio and a guided birding session. Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bike-and-brew-tour-tickets-663045556107
- 6-8 p.m. — Brats and Beers with Fat Head's Brewery at Cat’s Eye Saloon
- 7 p.m. — Barrel Aged Beer Tasting - Ticketed Event at Jackie O’s Taproom. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/JackieOsBreweryTaproom/
- 7 p.m. — Celtic / Old-time Jam Session at West End Cider House
- 7-9 p.m. — Seventh Son Brewing Co. Night at The Over Hang
- 8 p.m. — Live music at The Union
Friday
- All Day — Little Fish Burger of the Day — Little Fish Brewing Company
- 11-11:45 a.m. — Great Lakes Mexican Lager Tapping at The Pigskin Bar and Grille
- Noon — Bourbon Release + All Day Mauvette's Caribbean Cuisine at West End Distillery
- 3-8:30 p.m. — Athens Brew Art Hop — Devil's Kettle, Jackie O's Taproom, Little Fish Brewing Company and West End Distillery
- 4-10:30 p.m. — Brew barbecue at the Athens Train Depot
- 6-9 p.m. — A Celebration of Beer Excellence with Rhinegeist at Eclipse Company store
- 6-7:30 p.m. — Ketel One representative in the house + house crafted boozy slushies at Tony's Tavern
- 6-8 p.m. — live acoustic music with The Corndoggers at Jackie O's Taproom
- 6-9 p.m. — live music with the Shaun Booker Dammit Band at Eclipse Company Store
- 6 p.m. — live music with Cafe Randys at West End Cider House
- 7-9 p.m. — Homestead Beer Co. Night at The Over Hang
- 9 p.m. — Any Colour: Celebrating the music of Pink Floyd at The Union
Saturday
- All Day — Little Fish Burger of the Day at Little Fish Brewing Company
- All Day — live music featuring Angela Perley at Eclipse Company Store
- 1-11 p.m. — Last Call on Court Street
- 6-9 p.m. — Slicing Through the Craft with Butcher and the Brewer at Eclipse Company Store
- 9 p.m. — Metal Cover-Up featuring tributes to AC/DC, Black Sabbath and more at The Union
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.