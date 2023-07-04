Ohio Brew Week locations are listed in alphabetical order. For information on the schedule of events, visit https://ohiobrewweek.com/events/
- Athens Community Center — 701 E. State St., Athens
- Athens Train Depot — West Union Street, Athens
- Cat's Eye Saloon — 12 N. Court St., Athens
- Dutch Creek Winery — 12157 State Route 690, Athens
- Eclipse Company Store — 11309 Jackson Drive, The Plains
- Jackie O's Brewpub — 24 W. Union St., Athens
- Jackie O's Taproom — 25 Campbell St., Athens
- Little Fish Brewing Company — 8675 Armitage Road, Athens
- Morning Dew Hop Farm — 42520 State Farm Road, Albany
- The Over Hang — 63 N. Court St., Athens
- The Pigskin Bar and Grille — 38 N. Court St., Athens
- The Smilin' Skull — 108 W. State St., Athens
- Sol — 700 E. State St., Athens
- Tony's Tavern — 7 W. State St., Athens
- The Union — 18 W. Union St., Athens
- West End Ciderhouse — 234 W. Washington St., Athens
- West End Distillery — 3 N. Shafer St., Athens
