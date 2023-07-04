Ohio Brew Week locations are listed in alphabetical order. For information on the schedule of events, visit https://ohiobrewweek.com/events/

  • Athens Community Center — 701 E. State St., Athens
  • Athens Train Depot — West Union Street, Athens
  • Cat's Eye Saloon — 12 N. Court St., Athens
  • Dutch Creek Winery — 12157 State Route 690, Athens
  • Eclipse Company Store — 11309 Jackson Drive, The Plains
  • Jackie O's Brewpub — 24 W. Union St., Athens 
  • Jackie O's Taproom — 25 Campbell St., Athens
  • Little Fish Brewing Company — 8675 Armitage Road, Athens
  • Morning Dew Hop Farm — 42520 State Farm Road, Albany
  • The Over Hang — 63 N. Court St., Athens
  • The Pigskin Bar and Grille — 38 N. Court St., Athens
  • The Smilin' Skull — 108 W. State St., Athens
  • Sol — 700 E. State St., Athens
  • Tony's Tavern — 7 W. State St., Athens
  • The Union — 18 W. Union St., Athens
  • West End Ciderhouse — 234 W. Washington St., Athens
  • West End Distillery — 3 N. Shafer St., Athens
  

