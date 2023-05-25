Communities throughout the United States will pay tribute to those who died while serving the nation’s military on May 29, Memorial Day.
The following events will be held in Athens County:
National Alliance on Mental Illness Athens will host its annual ceremony at 1 p.m. May 29 to honor and remember those buried at The Ridges. Meet at Cemetery No. 1, off Water Tower Drive.
American Legion Post 21, 520 W. Union St., Athens, will host a free community breakfast from 7-9 a.m. May 29. The breakfast is hosted by the Sons of the American Legion. All are welcomed.
The Memorial Day parade in Athens will start at 10:20 a.m. May 29, from the intersection of West Washington and Congress streets. The parade route will proceed to the intersection of West Washington and South Court streets and from the intersection of South Court and West Union streets to the West Union Street Cemetery. A short commemorative ceremony starts at 11 a.m.. Guest speaker for the event is retired Army Major John Hansen, of Athens. The American Legion Ladies Auxiliary will host a luncheon starting at noon at American Legion Post 21.
The American Legion Post 21 and Athens AMVETS will place flags on the graves of veterans at the West Union Street and West State cemeteries May 27. Volunteers are welcomed. Meet inside the entrance to the West Union Street Cemetery at 9 a.m..
Southeastern Ohio Veterans Memorial Support Group will host its 76th Annual Memorial Day Service at 10 a.m. May 29 at the New Marshfield Cemetery. The service will include an organization that represents Civil War Buffalo Soldiers, music, Athens County Antique Machinery Club, a fire truck and a special graveside service.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.