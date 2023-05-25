AMVETS Riders Chapter 76 Members

Members of AMVETS Riders Chapter 76 and others salute the flag during the Memorial Day ceremony in 2022 at the West Union Street Cemetery. The chapter is part of AMVETS Post 76.

 Photo by John Halley Members of AMVETS Riders Chapter 76 and others salute the flag during the Memorial Day ceremony in 2022 at the West Union Street Cemetery.

Communities throughout the United States will pay tribute to those who died while serving the nation’s military on May 29, Memorial Day.

The following events will be held in Athens County:

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments