AMESVILLE — Join Rural Action for a casual evening of good food and conversation at its sixth Happy Hour event from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Park's Place Kitchen, 10 State St., Amesville.
This event is a great opportunity to learn more about what the organization is, what it does, its programs, becoming a member and more — all while enjoying local food and supporting local business.
Park’s Place is a casual dining establishment in Amesville featuring a menu with an emphasis on local ingredients, including sourcing from 12 local food suppliers, seven local drink suppliers, and 15 local artisans; culminating in 91 handcrafted menu items.
This event is causal, open to the public, and may be especially useful for those who want to know more about Rural Action, and/or are interested in nonprofit, development, and communications fields.
