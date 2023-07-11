AMESVILLE — Join Rural Action for a casual evening of good food and conversation at its sixth Happy Hour event from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Park's Place Kitchen, 10 State St., Amesville.

This event is a great opportunity to learn more about what the organization is, what it does, its programs, becoming a member and more — all while enjoying local food and supporting local business.

  

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments