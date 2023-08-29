Monica Forsthoefel, a history student studying for her master’s degree at Ohio University, will discuss the role of the Roman Catholic Church in the United States before and during the Civil War.
Her talk, which will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Athens Public Library, 30 Home St., Athens, is part of the Gen. Charles H. Grosvenor Civil War Round Table series.
Forsthoefel will focus primarily on the stance of American Catholics on the issues of slavery and abolitionism, bolstered by a summary of the Church’s activity in the pre-war and wartime periods. She will also give a brief overview of religion in the United States in first half of the nineteenth century in order to situate the Catholic Church in the American religious context.
This presentation should appeal to both Civil War buffs and to anyone with an interest in history of American religion, specifically Christianity and the Roman Catholic Church.
The CWRT meets monthly, except in December and the summer months, usually on the first Monday of the month. This meeting was moved to the second Monday because Labor Day falls on the first Monday.
