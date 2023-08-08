LANCASTER — The 10th Annual Lancaster Brewfest is just weeks away and will feature more than two dozen Ohio craft breweries, as well as three fantastic Ohio bands on Aug. 19, in historic downtown Lancaster.

Brewfest will transform historic downtown along Broad Street into an event destination showcasing the best craft breweries and cideries in Ohio. The event will be from 3 to 9:30 p.m. with VIP access starting at 3 p.m. and general admission beginning at 5 p.m. In addition to craft beer tasting, visitors will enjoy food trucks by Hangry City, Bob’s Backyard BBQ, Tiberios, Rowdy Dawgs and Kulture Kitchen.

  

