Ham radio operators from the Athens County Amateur Radio Association will participate in a national amateur radio exercise at the Athens County Fairgrounds from 2 p.m. Saturday until 2 p.m. Sunday.
American Radio Relay League (ARRL) Field Day was first organized in 1933. Ham radio enthusiasts from across North America will participate in Field Day by establishing temporary ham radio stations in public locations to demonstrate their skill and service.
Their use of radio signals, which reach beyond borders, bring people together while providing essential communication in the service of communities. Field Day highlights ham radio’s ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location and create an independent, wireless communications network.
“Hams have a long history of serving their communities when storms or other disasters damage critical communication infrastructure, including cell towers,” said Eric McFadden, call sign WD8RIF. “Amateur radio functions independently of the internet and phone systems and a station can be set up almost anywhere in minutes.
“Hams can quickly raise a wire antenna in a tree or on a mast, connect it to a radio and power source, and communicate effectively with others,” McFadden added.
During Field Day 2022, more than 29,000 radio amateurs participated in ARRL Field Day from thousands of locations across North America. According to ARRL, there are more than 750,000 amateur radio licensees in the US, and an estimated 3 million worldwide.
Among the tenets of the Amateur Radio Service, is developing and practicing skills in radio technology and radio communications, and even contributing to international goodwill. Ham radio operators range in age from as young as 9 to older than 100.
McFadden recommends that anyone interested in joining the Athens County Amateur Radio Association (ACARA) to take the following steps:
Visit the ACARA websie: https://www.ac-ara.org/. Fill out the membership application form. Read an amateur radio license guide.
