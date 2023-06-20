Ham radio operators from the Athens County Amateur Radio Association will participate in a national amateur radio exercise at the Athens County Fairgrounds from 2 p.m. Saturday until 2 p.m. Sunday.

American Radio Relay League (ARRL) Field Day was first organized in 1933. Ham radio enthusiasts from across North America will participate in Field Day by establishing temporary ham radio stations in public locations to demonstrate their skill and service.

  

