NELSONVILLE — The Starbrick Music Festival will be held Friday and Saturday at Hocking College, 3301 Hocking Pkwy., Nelsonville.
Heralded as "the party event of the summer," this two-day festival will feature performances by professional classic rock cover bands and beer, beverages, and food and craft vendors.
The festival is a fundraiser for The Chris Roell Traumatic Brain Injury Foundation, which event organizer Bernie Roell founded to honor the memory of his late son, who passed away on Feb. 17, 2018.
Other bands performing at the Starbrick Music Festival include Sabbath, a Black Sabbath cover band; Skinny Molly, founded by Lynyrd Skinner band member Mike Estes; and Mock of Ages, a Def Leppard tribute band.
On both days, bands on the schedule for each specific day will play successive sets from 2 p.m.-midnight.
Attendees cannot bring food or alcohol to the festival. Other prohibited items include tents, instruments, knives or other weapons, selfie sticks, drugs, pets (other than service animals), large purses, camera bags, cinch bags, drones, laser pens and fireworks.
Onsite food vendors include B & B Bourbon Chicken, Burrito Buggy, Rise & Grind Gourmet Coffee, Tornado Potato and Dr. May's Thai Kitchen.
During the weekend, Adventure Pro Outdoors River Trips will offer tubing and kayaking at a 50% discount. Ticket purchase includes a river trip pass and a concert ticket. Float trips can be anytime from 9 a.m.-noon.
For more information on the Starbrick Music Festival, call (740) 856-7848.
Anyone who can't attend this music festival, but still want to donate to The Chris Roell TBI Foundation, can do so by going to gofundme.com and typing "2023 Starbrick Music Festival Event" in "Search."
