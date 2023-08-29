Community Food Initiatives will host its annual community-wide Gathering in the Garden at 3 p.m. Sept. 23.
This year the party will take place at the Eastside Community Garden, off East Park Drive behind the Holiday Inn in Athens.
All are invited to attend this celebration of local food and community. This family-friendly event will feature garden tours, live music by the Muskie Bucket String Band, activities for kids of all ages, lawn games, art and refreshments. There is no charge for admission but attendees are encouraged to make a donation to support CFI’s community programs.
Everyone is welcome and encouraged to join this community garden party! Please bring your blanket or lawn chairs plus your family or friends, and enjoy a relaxed afternoon celebrating the harvest season with CFI.
This event is supported by Visit Athens County and Ohio’s Winding Road. Additional sponsorships are available. Interested businesses or individuals should contact CFI Executive Director Maribeth Saleem-Tanner at (740) 593-5971.
