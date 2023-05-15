COMMERCIAL POINT — For food truck fanatics it’s time to drive on over to Commercial Point as this weekend for the Commercial Point Food Truck Festival.

From 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, a dozen food trucks will be waiting at 9 Belshazzer St.in the village.

Steven Collins is a senior reporter for the Circleville Herald. He can reached via email atscollins@circlevilleherald.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments