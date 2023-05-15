COMMERCIAL POINT — For food truck fanatics it’s time to drive on over to Commercial Point as this weekend for the Commercial Point Food Truck Festival.
From 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, a dozen food trucks will be waiting at 9 Belshazzer St.in the village.
Among the food trucks signed up to attend this weekend’s event include the Lazy Armadillo, Grilled Cheese Gangsters, Toasty Joe’s, What the Float, 614 Fully Loaded, Cousins Maine Lobster, Zaki Grill, Aloha Tacos, Tuscoe’s Shaved Ice, Cheesecake Castle, Mayne Course, Mamma’s Burgers & Bites, Tynees Sweet Parlor and Choripan Argentine Grill.
Nancy Geiger, organizer and village council member, said there would be parking and tables available but urged people to plan ahead.
“Parking can be found throughout the Village but there is parking available at the School, our village office and the old Scioto Fire Department as well,” Geiger said. “There will be picnic tables, but they may want to bring a chair with them as we cannot guarantee seating.”
Geiger said there will also be live entertainment.
“Doughboyz Pizza & Pub has once again sponsored our festival by providing entertainment,” she said. “This month we will have the band DRIFTER, who plays classic country. Doughboyz will also be doing a 50/50 raffle and will be announcing the winner at the end, you do not need to be present to win.”
Steven Collins is a senior reporter for the Circleville Herald. He can reached via email atscollins@circlevilleherald.com
