Baileys Trail System has two upcoming events for riders.
Athens Gravel Challenge Race, presented by Team Athens Cycling, will be held from noon-8 p.m. Saturday. Participants have the option of doing 24 or 54 mile races. Registration can be done online at https://www.bikereg.com/60850. The deadline is Wednesday.
The trail system advises other visitors to avoid Chauncey Depot Trail, Gob Pile Loop, Coal Train Trail, Tipple Top Trail (south of Wild Turkey intersection), Holler Collar Trail and Wild Turkey Trail (southwest of West Bailey Road) during the race.
The trail system will host its own race — Baileys Dirt Fondo — on Oct. 14.
Styled after an Italian Street CycleGran Fondo, the fondo is multi-course, trail-based, single track adventure will consist of casual riding between optionally-timed “segments.”
Each course will include rest stops featuring local treats to keep riders energized. The group ride ends at the Chauncey Dover Trailhead, where there will be food, drinks, and activities for the whole family.
Residents of Buchtel, Chauncey, Millfield and Nelsonville receive 35% off Dirt Fondo rates. For a discount code, contact info@orcaohio.com.
