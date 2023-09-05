On Sept. 9, 2008, the Athens Community Center started offering a new class called Ki-Aikido, which taught an unusual integrated set of practices: a modern defensive “Martial Art” called Aikido, combined with a yoga-like Mind/Body Training called Ki Development.
Many such classes come and go. But now, fifteen years later, a small, dedicated, local group is still practicing that combined art. Since 2012, they have done this as the Athens Ki-Aikido Dojo (school or training hall), in a dedicated space located in the ACEnet complex on Columbus Road.
In celebration of this anniversary, Athens Ki-Aikido invites all interested persons to come to a free, open house at the dojo (school) at 94 Columbus Road, Athens. The open house is open from 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 23 or 4-7 p.m. Sept. 24. Members will be available to demonstrate, explain, and answer questions about our classes and our practice.
Athens Ki-Aikido offers public classes in Ki-Aikido, combining Defensive Skills with the Mind/Body foundation. Also offered are classes in Ki/MBO, which is the Mind/Body Oneness aspect without the Defensive Skill part.
Ki-Aikido classes are offered Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Morning Ki-Aikido classes happen 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Ki/MBO Classes are offered on the first and third Wednesdays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. People can come “try-it-out” in any of our regular classes, without charge.
Classes are offered for adults and teens. Special topic classes or workshops can also be arranged. At this time, we do not offer classes for children under 13. Everyone is welcome who is OK with everyone else being welcome.
Athens Ki-Aikido is an Ohio registered, IRS recognized 501(c)(3) Not-for-Profit corporation, and all staff are volunteer. Student Tuition or Member’s Dues are charged so we can pay rent and cover other expenses involved in running a business.
“Mind/Body Oneness is our foundation training, and Aikido is the laboratory we use to explore this Oneness, while also being a vigorous, fun, effective Defensive Skills system, rooted in traditional Japanese Martial arts. This practice is beneficial in our daily life as well as in possible crisis situations, said founding instructor of Athens Ki-Aikido, Stan Haehl, “sensei.”
Haehl taught in the Ohio University School of Theatre from 1987 to 1990. He returned to Athens in 2008 for family reasons, and started the class in the Community Center. He has been involved in Ki-Aikido for more than 40 years. He currently holds a Ki Development rank of Joden (upper-level transmission) and an Aikido rank of Rokudan (sixth degree “black belt”), which puts him among the highest-ranked aikido instructors in Ohio. These ranks were issued by Shinshin Toitsu Aikido Kai HQ in Tokyo, Japan.
