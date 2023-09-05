On Sept. 9, 2008, the Athens Community Center started offering a new class called Ki-Aikido, which taught an unusual integrated set of practices: a modern defensive “Martial Art” called Aikido, combined with a yoga-like Mind/Body Training called Ki Development.

Many such classes come and go. But now, 15 years later, a small, dedicated, local group is still practicing that combined art. Since 2012, they have done this as the Athens Ki-Aikido Dojo (school or training hall), in a dedicated space located in the ACEnet complex on Columbus Road.

  

