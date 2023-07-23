NELSONVILLE — There’s still time to register for a local music competition guaranteed to keep audience members’ toes tapping and their hearts pounding.
The annual Ohio State Old Time Fiddlers Contest will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 18 at Stuart’s Opera House, 52 Public Square, Nelsonville.
According to this event’s coordinator Suzanne Ragg, prospective participants must sign up to compete by 4 p.m. on the day of the contest.
The open competition will be divided into age categories: 12 and under, 13–18, 19–54 and 55+.
Each contestant will play a selection of songs in a preliminary round. The winners of those rounds move forward to the championship round, where they’ll compete for the title of “Grand Champion.”
Ragg specified that the competition’s judges will stress fairness in their decisions. To reinforce fairness, the judges will sit in the Opera House’s balcony with their backs turned to the stage and the contestants.
According to this contest’s official rules, contestants will play two songs — a waltz and a hoedown — in the opening round. Fiddlers who make it to the championship round will play three tunes — a hoedown, waltz and a song of their choice.
Competitors in the 12 and under category will vie for the following prizes first place, $75 and a plaque; second place, $50 and a medal; and third place, $25 and a medal.
Prizes for the top three competitors in each category are first place, $300 and a plaque; second place, $200 and a medal; and third place, $100 and a medal.
Last year’s Grand Champion was Brandon Shull, of Lancaster.
Anyone interested in competing can submit an entry form on the Parade of the Hills website, paradeofthehills.org/fiddlers. On the day of the competition, check-in for contestants will be at 4 p.m. on the ground floor of Stuart’s Opera House.
Since parking will be limited at the Public Square, nearby First Presbyterian Church, 69 E. Washington St., will have spaces available for fiddlers on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Ragg said a combination of private and business donations and proceeds from Parade of the Hills funds the competition’s prize money.
The Ohio State Old Time Fiddlers Contest started in 1968 and initially took place at the Ohio State Fair. Eventually, the event moved to Nelsonville and was held in the Public Square before moving to the main stage at Parade of the Hills.
More recently, the competition relocated to Stuart’s Opera House, which provides the stage lighting and sound.
According to the venue’s website, there will be a $10 admission fee to watch the contest. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Face masks are optional.
For information on the 2023 Ohio State Old Time Fiddlers Contest, call (740) 591-7534.
