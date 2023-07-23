2022 Fiddlers Competition

Pictured are contestants from the 2022 Ohio State Old Time Fiddlers Contest. During a break in the competition, all the contestants gathered on stage for in impromptu jam session. Contestants can sign up until 4 p.m. Aug. 18, the day of the event.

 File photo by John Halley

NELSONVILLE — There’s still time to register for a local music competition guaranteed to keep audience members’ toes tapping and their hearts pounding.

The annual Ohio State Old Time Fiddlers Contest will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 18 at Stuart’s Opera House, 52 Public Square, Nelsonville.

  

