NELSONVILLE — After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the ABC Players are finally back to take audiences to a new kind of church with the hit musical comedy, “Sister Act,” at the historic Stuart’s Opera House.
“Sister Act” opened last weekend to large audiences and raving reviews and will conclude its run this weekend, March 25-26 at 7:30 p.m. and the 27 at 2 p.m.
“Sister Act” is the feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film that will have audiences jumping to their feet and wanting to sing along with the exuberant dancing nuns.
Featuring original music by Alan Menken (winner of a Tony and eight Oscar awards) and lyrics by Glenn Slater, with book by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner, the show tells the story of disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier and what happens after she witnesses a murder.
The diva is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won’t be a found: a convent. Disguised as a nun and using her vivacious disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the nuns and church community, but in doing so, blows her cover.
“Everything about Deloris is big. Her hair. Her attitude. Her aspirations. She is confident and bold; nothing can stand in the way of her dreams,” Jaliyah Townsend, who stars as Deloris Van Cartier, said.
“At the start of this process, Deloris and I couldn’t have been more different. I had always loved musical theatre, but I wasn’t quite sure of myself or my talents. This role really changed that for me.
“Deloris showed me that a little confidence goes a long way and that above all else, we have to shoot for our dreams. Playing Deloris allowed me to find myself as a performer. The cast and crew of the show have been so supportive and I am forever grateful that they entrusted me with this role. I am so excited we can finally bring this production to the community!”
The production was originally scheduled to open in March 2020 but was postponed just days before opening due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The majority of the cast has returned to perform, along with some new faces as well.
“It has been an absolute blessing to be able to lead this team of actors and creatives through this story,” Devin Sudman, director and music director of “Sister Act,” said.
“As my directorial debut, I was obviously tense about taking on the project as both director and music director, however, with the help of my amazing team we have been able to facilitate a marvelous production of love, inclusivity, open mindedness, and empathy.”
Sudman includes that he was first introduced to “Sister Act” by watching the movie with his great-grandmother in which he was absolutely enamored with the story, the music and the actors.
“’Sister Act’ is one my first memories I have of seeing myself represented on the screen as a young black American, so it holds a special place in my heart,” he added.
“I first saw the stage musical with my high school choir on a trip to New York and I was totally blown away by it and knew I would get my hands on it one day! Directing this show has reminded me of the importance of being able to empathize with those around you with contrasting ideals, as well as to celebrate life and ‘Spread the Love Around.’”
The talented cast includes: Townsend, Linda Watkins, Abby Swintek, Paula Maiden, Rita Preston, Jessica Holliday, Celeste Parsons, Joe Balding, Jeremy Hayes, Esteban Vazquez, Kevin Kunz, Jozlyn Bew, Alexandro Ramirez Nagy, Sandy Rustle, Jenn Fritchley, Samantha Pelham, Faline Bailey, Crystal Bew, JoAnna Duquette, Allie Harmon, Jodi MacNeal, Carlee Dotson, and Emaline Duquette.
“I am beyond thrilled that ‘Sister Act’ is finally returning to the stage after being put on hold due to the COVID pandemic,” Fritchley, who choreographed the show, said.
“This has been one of my favorite experiences by far. Working with this cast, crew, and team has been ‘Practically Perfection.’ I seriously can’t explain the bond we have. We have become an amazing family who deeply care for one another.
Choreographing this show was so much fun and I am so excited to share it with the community. We have been waiting two years to hear your applause and we can’t wait! This show will touch your heart and make you happy.”
The production is stage managed by Carter Rice, with lighting design by Carol Ault, light and sound technical direction by T-bone McCauley and Mike Grimmer, technical assistance by Jordan Tish-Smail, scenic design and props by Jim and Celeste Parsons, and costumes by Carleen Dotson.
A special thanks to Stuart’s Opera House and Melissa Wales for their support of ABC Players and for providing a home for this company.
Tickets have a small cost for adults, and smaller costs for students. Those paying by credit card will also be charged a small transaction fee. Advance tickets are available at www.stuartsoperahouse.org or by calling (740) 753-1924. Tickets will also be sold at the door prior to each performance.
“I have enjoyed every show I am a part of, but ‘Sister Act’ will always be a show that is special,” MacNeal, president of the ABC Players, said.
“The show was to open one week after the pandemic shut everything down and to say we were sad and discouraged is an understatement. But the leadership of ABC Players was determined the show would go up, so here we are two years later ready to take the stage and share the message of love, acceptance and standing together — messages that are so important, especially for the current day. There could not be a better cast to share this with the community.”
This show, sure to make audiences want to boogie along, is sponsored by Hocking Valley Bank.
“Sister Act” is presented through special arrangement with Musical Theater International.
