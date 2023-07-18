1
For those unaware (blissfully or otherwise), our beloved Athens County Public Libraries have been the latest frenzied focus of folks angry that queer folks exist and – grasp your pearls – are even welcomed in some public spaces.
This isn't new. Libraries serve everyone, so inevitably, someone is always mad. Then add to that the wildly harmful polarization of queer liberation and what you have is a recipe for public pain.
For those of us in the queer community, this is just today’s opportunity to see who our allies are, who hates us openly, and who will try to hide behind biased clichés like “I just don’t understand why you have to be so loud.”
For the libraries, this is another example of them being put in the most impossible position: simultaneously accused of being too much and not enough.
And I want to be clear: the too-much-too-little tightrope is not just about whether or not they put up a pride flag to let us know we’re safe there. It’s when they put up a holiday display with a variety of books: while some will be thrilled to see their favorite classic or a new publication that marks the first time a child has seen their family holiday represented in a children’s book, someone will be mad that the library is recognizing holidays at all, someone will be mad that a book is or isn’t on that display, etc. When staff picks are put up weekly: someone will be thrilled to find a new recommendation, and someone will be mad that another book was or wasn’t picked. It’s surely a constant battle.
So where does that leave us? Well, right now, with some folks yelling, very loudly, to tell the library to quiet down about their support for a marginalized group. Screaming for a place where all* (*minus those they don’t like) are represented and welcome. It’s deafening and a bit confounding.
No one yells thank you when the library is a hub of safety as a warming station during ice storms.
No one boisterously applauds when the library is a beacon in a storm: offering free covid tests, free lunches, and free hotspot rentals to help an entire cluster of communities survive an unprecedented challenge.
The megaphones didn’t come out when the library, year after year after year after year added more and more and more services to benefit more and more and more people.
The letters to the editor did not begin in gratitude for this true model of community service. Not for the librarians who chuckled with us as my wife and I ran in last Saturday to “just print three pages” but walked out with four new books, a sticker, some flyers about other community resources, and gigantic smiles. Not for the leader, Nick Tepe, who has been a steadfast and engaged supporter of collaborative community outreach and non-profit partnership. Not for the institution itself, run by these wonderful humans, who continue to serve all of us even in the face of undue anger.
I’ve been told my whole life that I’m too loud. I’ve spent many years walking my own too-little-too-much tightrope. I don’t always get it quite right and I realize in this frenzied storm that I’ve been too quiet. So a moment to be loud and clear now, if you will:
To our library staff: my family and I owe you a great deal of gratitude. Your joy for what you do and your sense of purpose makes a world of difference in our lives. Visiting you is one of our favorite activities! You are haven of safety and engagement. A shining example of supportive community infrastructure.
To Nick Tepe: Our thanks extend to you for your continued commitment to enhancing service to and with others. I am regularly honored to share of the wonderful things our library system is doing with peers across the country and realize that those massive partnerships and accomplishments that benefit this community only happen with a cohesive team working with a dedicated community leader and changemaker such as yourself.
To the Board: Our thanks for all you have done to foster an environment of support as the ACPL team seeks innovative and meaningful ways to further serve this community in which they are embedded. I also extend optimistic thanks in advance for your continued support of Nick Tepe’s leadership, continued commitment to stand against censorship, and emboldened sense of purpose.
To all who are reading this: my thanks for indulging me and giving me a moment to be unapologetically loud.
As a general call to action, I leave you simply with this:
Be loud in love and support of one another always.
