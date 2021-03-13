My name is Laura Rosario, and I have been working as an Independent Provider for Individuals with Developmental Disabilities since 2017. A major part of my job is connecting the individuals that I serve with the community. Well, I am a bit of a nerd/geek, so the community that I know is slightly different than most.
As many of you know, when you are working with people you tend to talk about the things that you are interested and involved in. While working with the individuals, I started talking to them about one of my favorite activities, which is playing Dungeons & Dragons. Several of the individuals I served at the time indicated that they would be very interested in playing.
For those that don’t know, Dungeons & Dragons is a cooperative story telling game. The people playing the game come up with a character and go on an adventure together to achieve a goal- taking down a bad guy, finding a treasure, or getting rid of a curse.
When the individuals I served said they would like to get involved in the game, I told them that I would sign them up at the place that I played at. Then, Heather, an SSA for the ACBDD, recommended I run a game with them. I followed through with her idea and took it a step further to make it where they were actually involved with their community. I put out flyers at all of the branches of the Athens County Library and then a couple weeks later we had our first session at the Nelsonville Library.
We have been meeting there every Monday since then until the pandemic. Because of the type of game that Dungeons & Dragons is, many would assume that since we couldn’t meet at the library any more that our group would no longer have the community involvement- that is where you would be wrong.
With modern technology, we are still able to have our weekly game — albeit over the internet- and we still get to use our imaginations and go through our stories.
By using current technology, we have actually had the opportunity to have new people in our game that wouldn’t have been able to before. For one of the campaigns that we did, we even had some people from other states join us.
If you or anyone you know is interested in joining us and learning this fun game or getting back into it, you can contact me at laura.l.rosario21@gmail.com.
