OhioHealth has received a $25,000 donation from the Sisters Health Foundation that will expand the health system’s efforts to support children and teens grieving the death of a significant person in their lives.
The funding will bring a youth bereavement counselor to serve children and families in Athens County and neighboring counties (including Meigs, Washington, Perry, Morgan, Vinton and Hocking Counties).
The counselor will focus on school outreach and will also provide services and resources in schools. Individual and group counseling will be offered for free to children, teens, families and school districts. Programming and services will also be available to adults who provide care and services to youth who have experienced a loss, including outreach to school staff or other youth-service providers following unexpected or traumatic loss.
“Unsupported grief and trauma can affect a child’s behavior, grades, school attendance and coping skills, well into adulthood,” said Pam Gompf, OhioHealth Bereavement Services manager. “Our goal is to provide tools to help young people who have experienced loss so they can explore and process their feelings, gain coping skills and begin to establish healthy life plans amid loss.”
The OhioHealth Bereavement Program consists of bereavement counseling services that include care for patients, families and loved ones, OhioHealth care teams, and the community at large. The new youth counselor will be part of that program under OhioHealth at Home. Along with the hospice and palliative medicine physicians and clinicians provide through end-of-life care to patients, OhioHealth at Home has a bereavement team that delivers support to their loved ones.
“We are proud to partner with OhioHealth in addressing the rising need for grief counseling services for youth in Athens County through the new role of a Youth Bereavement Counselor,” said Sheiron Sanchez, a program officer for Sisters Health Foundation. “Encouraging young people to realize they are not alone and that they are supported in the community will enable them to better cope with the many facets of grief.”
The youth bereavement counselor, Olivia Bower, began on June 13. To learn more about services or to make a referral, please contact Olivia Bower, MEd, LPC, at 740-497-5777 or Olivia.Bower@OhioHealth.com.
