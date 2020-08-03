The Spanish Flu earned its name not because it originated in Spain. Rather, because of wartime newspaper censorship, many news organizations in the world cut back on negative news coverage in hopes of maintaining international morale. Spain, however, was a neutral body during WWI and reported on the flu extensively, being the first country to publish articles about the 1918 flu epidemic. Thus, the name Spanish Flu was coined when other news outlets began covering the epidemic.
Sydney Dawes
Sydney Dawes
