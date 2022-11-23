Coral Wedel Head Shot

Pictured is Coral Wedel, Program Manager for Hocking College’s Fashion Design & Retail Merchandising program. In addition, Wedel sells her own original designs courtesy of her namesake store, Coral Marie.

 Picture courtesy of January Heuss Photography, LLC

Wife, mother, fashion designer, entrepreneur, program manager-Albany resident, Coral Wedel is clearly someone deserving of the title, “Renaissance Woman.”

A native of Southeast Ohio, Wedel knew at an early early age that she wanted to be involved in the fashion industry. In order to realize her dream, she attended The Art Institute of Chicago.

