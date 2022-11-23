Wife, mother, fashion designer, entrepreneur, program manager-Albany resident, Coral Wedel is clearly someone deserving of the title, “Renaissance Woman.”
A native of Southeast Ohio, Wedel knew at an early early age that she wanted to be involved in the fashion industry. In order to realize her dream, she attended The Art Institute of Chicago.
After graduating in 2005 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, she worked in design, production and sales for both women’s and children’s clothing. Afterwards, Wedel relocated to Los Angeles and took a seasonal teaching position at the Nova Scotia College of Art & Design.
In 2009, Wedel became a mother, an event that prompted her to re-evaluate her life and decide to come back to Ohio. she explained, “When I left Ohio for the big city I really had no plans of ever returning. But, life has a funny way of always bringing us back to our roots.”
In turn, Wedel started her namesake business entitled, “Coral Marie.” This business allows customers to shop for her original designs-all of which embrace her passion for sustainable fashion.
For more information on Coral Marie visit www.coralmarie.com.
Then, in 2020, Wedel became the Program Manager for Hocking College’s new Fashion Design and Retail Merchandising program. This program provides students with a unique two-year pathway that is designed to help them develop the skills they need to become successful in the fashion and retail job markets.
The program became so successful that on April 22, 2022, Wedel hosted the program’s first official runway show at The Lodge in Nelsonville. The fashion show featured creations designed and executed by the program’s first-year students.
Wedel noted, “This show definitely was one of the highlights of this year-and not just for me. The show gave each of the students the chance to show their work for the very first time, and to see how much work goes into an actual runway show.”
Wedel expressed, “The runway show also helped more people find out about the Fashion Design & Retail Merchandising program. in fact, I recently went to a career day event at Athens High School where I met over twenty students who were all interested in the program.”
The next fashion runway show for HC’s Fashion Design & Retail Merchandising program is scheduled for April 21, 2023.
Wedel is married to famed ceramicist, Matt Wedel, who is currently having an exhibition of his work at the Toledo Museum of Art that runs until April 2, 2023. The couple also has two children which Matt is currently homeschooling.
She describes her parenting style as “Involved.” Wedel also considers herself the “curriculum organizer” of her children’s lesson plans. In turn, she appreciates having a partner who is willing to take on the responsibility of overseeing their children’s education-in addition to her biggest supporter.
Regarding her marriage, Wedel stated, “Matt and I have always been there for each other — which is very important. We both understand that sometimes in marriage you have to make sacrifices and put the other person’s needs first. Making sure no one’s needs get overlooked is very important to both of us.”
Recently, Wedel made the decision to pursue her masters degree courtesy of online classes at the famed Parsons School of Design in New York City. She noted, “Matt and I discussed this and everyone in the family understands that this is something I need to do.”
“This way I’ll get to experience the fashion industry in New York right here in Southeast Ohio.” Wedel remarked.
Among her many accomplishments, Wedel cherishes the opportunities she’s had to take the skills she’s learned in Chicago and Los Angeles and share them with her students.”
She exclaimed, “Coming back home made it possible for me to create career pathways for my students that just didn’t exist here before though my program at Hocking College.”
For more information on Hocking College’s Fashion Design & Retail Merchandising program contact Program Manager, Coral Wedel, at 740-753-6425.
