Mac Shack Sign

Located at 14 S. Court Street, Keystone's Mac Shack serves gourmet style Mac & Cheese seven days a week in a variety of different combinations - all of which are named after classic musicians and bands. 

 ANews Photo by Tracey A. Maine

There's a new place to eat in uptown Athens that's poised to become the next "big cheese" of the fast food industry.

Located at 14 S. Court Street, Keystone's Mac Shack is a take-out restaurant that specializes in mac and cheese. Taking a cue from NYC's legendary Carnegie Deli, Mac Shack offers their signature dish in a variety of inventive concoctions - all of which are named after famous musicians or bands.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments