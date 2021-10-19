Although there will be no Uptown Athens block party this year, you can still get into the spooky season spirit. Here’s a roundup of area Halloween happenings:
Trick-or-Treat
Market on State Trunk-or-Treat: Oct. 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Albany: Oct. 28, 6–7 p.m.
Murray City: Oct. 28, 6–7 p.m.
New Marshfield: Oct. 28, 5:30–7 p.m. followed by costume contest and picnic at the park.
Buchtel: Oct. 30, 5:30–7 p.m.
Chauncey: Oct. 30, 5:30–7 p.m.
Glouster: Oct. 30, 4–5 p.m.
Hocking College Trunk-or-Treat: Oct. 30, 3–5 p.m. Main parking lot.
Millfield: Oct. 30, 5–6:30 p.m.
Nelsonville: Oct. 30, 5:30–8 p.m.
Amesville: Oct. 31, 6–7 p.m.
Athens: Oct. 31, 5:30–7 p.m. Turn on porch light to indicate participation.
Guysville/Stewart: Oct. 31, 5:30–6:30 p.m.
Jacksonville: Oct. 31, 5–6 p.m.
The Plains: Oct. 31, 5:30–7:30 p.m.
Events (listed by date)
Halloween Spooktacular, Oct. 23, 3:30–7:30 p.m., Burr Oak Lodge shelter house, Glouster. Free; refreshments available with donation.For your comfort, bring a chair. Trick-or-Treat Trail for Children 3:30-5 p.m. Horse drawn wagon rides 3:30-6 p.m. 4-6 pm: Pumpkin carving (1 pumpkin per family) 4–6 p.m. Campfire with nature trivia and s’mores 6-7:30 p.m.
Rocky Horror Picture Show Live. Oct. 21–23, The Union, Athens. Doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 9 p.m. $8 over 21, $10 under 21. $7 for Ohio University students.
Drive-Thru Fall Fest. Oct. 22, 6–7 p.m., Athens Public Library, Home Street, Athens. Hosted by Library Rex and featuring Passion Works Studio. Pick up autumn-themed take-and-make goodies. Free. Costumes encouraged but not required.
Halloween Bash, Oct. 27, 6–8 p.m., Athens County Fairgrounds.
Community Health & Wellness, Oct. 28, 5–7 p.m., Nelsonville Public Library stage. Free community dinner, bounce house, candy, karaoke, costume contest with prizes. Narcan and fentanyl test strips will be available.
Halloween Movie Night, Oct. 29, 8 p.m., Athens Community Center. “The Addams Family” (2019) will be shown in the field behind the community center. Free. No advance registration needed. Bring lawn chairs and blankets.
Family Fun Day, Oct. 30, 10 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Southeast Ohio History Center, 24 W. State St., Athens. Admission is free. Pumpkin painting, games and more.
Pumpkin patches and corn mazes
Libby’s Pumpkin Patch, 41251 State Farm Road, Albany. Opens Friday noon–5 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays 11 a.m.–5 p.m. $7 for admission (kids under two are free). Pumpkins range from $1 to $7. Hay rides, a corn maze, a hillside slide and more are included in the price of admission.
Walker Farm, 28800 Chieftan Drive, Logan. Open daily 10 a.m.–7 p.m. Pumpkins and the corn maze both cost $5. Wagon rides are free.
Sweetapple Farm, 149 Sweetapple Road, Vincent. Open Friday 4–9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.–9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.–6 p.m. General admission $7 (kids under two are free). Pumpkins range from $2.50 to $6. Hay rides $4. The farm also offers a corn maze, animal areas, garden areas and cut-outs.
Porter’s Pumpkins and Jada’s Maze, corner of Flatwoods Road and Pomeroy Pike, Pomeroy. Open Monday–Friday 3 p.m.–dark, Saturday and Sunday noon–dark. Pumpkins range from $.50 to $15. $3 admission to 10 acre corn maze. The farm also sells indian corn, straw and mums.
Noble Family Farm, 11210 State Route 335, Minford. Open Thursdays 3–7 p.m., Fridays noon–7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.–7 p.m., Sundays 1–7 p.m. General admission $8 (kids under two are free). Pumpkins 50 cents per pound. Hillside slide, play areas, food vendors.
